Weekend Review: Star man Davey leads Huddersfield to victory again | Sheffield Tigers count cost of late yellow cards

Harry Davey was the star of the show for the second week in succession as he scored 27 points in Huddersfield’s 32-30 National Two North home victory over Sedgley Park.

The fly-half helped himself to 26 points last week in their 31-17 victory at Leicester Lions and went one better this time around, scoring one try, two conversions and six penalties.

No 8 Dickie Piper scored Huddersfield’s other try in a close game throughout, but it was the hosts who made it four wins on the bounce to move into the top half of the table.

Sheffield put in an excellent defensive display to claim a crucial 14-7 home victory over Leicester Lions, with tries coming from James Wise early in the second half and Lewis Bowman in the final minute.

There was late heartbreak, however, for Sheffield Tigers, as they were edged out 36-34 at Blaydon.

Tries for the prolific wing duo of Henri Packard and Jamie Broadley twice put Tigers ahead in the first half, but three unanswered tries from the hosts wrapped up their bonus point on the half hour mark.

Broadley grabbed his second on the stroke of half-time for the visitors and that would turn the game on its head, Packard grabbing his second with Pete Swatkins and Ryan Holmes also crossing to give Tigers a 10-point cushion at 34-24.

Blaydon rallied late, cutting the gap to three with a converted try, before Packard and Lee Monks both saw yellow in the space of two minutes for Tigers which would prove pivotal, the hosts going over in the dying seconds against a resilient 13-man defence to take maximum points.

Bottom club Wharfedale had a 28-25 home win over South Leicester, while Otley held on to a 23-17 win at home to Macclesfield, the bottom five now separated by seven points.

Hull Ionians failed to build on last weekend’s victory after falling to a 29-3 defeat at high-flying Plymouth Albion in National One with only Chris Bell’s first-half penalty to show for their efforts.

An impressive fightback from Sandal was in vain as they fell to a 29-21 home defeat against Rossendale in the North Premier League.

Centre Curtis Strong scored a brace for the visitors who raced into a 24-0 lead.

Jamie Heron, Steve Nolson and Simon Frewin all scored tries with Greg Wood three from three with the conversions did add some respectability to the scoreline for the hosts but it was Rossendale that claimed maximum points.

Hull ran in five tries as they beat visitors Kendal 38-5.

Winger Steve Hihetah scored a hat-trick, while others went to Callum Lancaster and Oliver Dynan with Steve Johnson kicking all five conversions and a penalty.

Elsewhere, Ilkley were 33-27 winners at Birkenhead Park, while Morley went down 38-10 at home against Preston Grasshoppers and Harrogate were beaten 10-3 at Lymm. Pockington lost 50-10 at Billingham.

West Leeds scored a 33-5 win over Bradford and Bingley, with tries coming from winger Sean Quaid, full-back Danny Booth, scrum-half Joe Bedford, flanker Dec Penney and No 8 Sam Warren.

Inoke Finau scored the visitors’ only try.

Elsewhere, Bridlington were 32-24 winners over high-flying Penrith, while Cleckheaton narrowly won 31-27 at home against Percy Park.

Dinnington beat Huddersfield YMCA 33-14, while Driffield were 27-19 winners over Morpeth.

Player-coach Andrew Baggett turned in a man of the match performance for Middlesbrough as they recorded a comfortable 49-3 home victory over Bradford Salem in Yorkshire One.

Baggett scored two tries and was a perfect seven from seven on the conversions for the hosts, who also saw leading scorer Sean Maloney run in a brace.