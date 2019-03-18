Wilson: Still time to fix issues ahead of Japan

England flanker Mark Wilson maintains his side have enough time to “fix” the issues that blighted their Six Nations campaign.

He was one of those left powerless as Scotland fought back from 31-0 down to almost stun the hosts at the weekend.

England recovered to finish level at 38-38, but had already endured a second-half collapse in Cardiff, too, raising concerns ahead of the Japan World Cup.

“We’ve probably got to look in depth at what we can do within the game so the momentum stays with us, whether it’s a tactical or a mental thing,” said Wilson, whose emergence has proved a real plus for Eddie Jones’s side.

“A lot of the way the boys reacted, maybe it is a mental thing; it’s something that we make sure that we analyse.

“I think the messages (on the pitch) were clear. We were talking about getting back to basics. We didn’t particularly act on those messages.

“We’ve got to solve a way which stops it going against us, how we get our foot back on the gas, and eventually when we’re strangling teams, we don’t give them a way back into the game.

“We spoke in the changing room, and it’s happening now. We’ll fix it, then we’ll head to the World Cup.”

Meanwhile, Grand Slam winners Wales provide four men on the shortlist for the 2019 Player of the Championship, including captain Alun Wyn Jones.

Josh Adams, Liam Williams and Hadleigh Parkes are all also up for the award.

England, meanwhile, have Jonny May, who was the top try-scorer in the Championship with six, and back-rower Tom Curry on the shortlist selected by a panel of media experts.

Fans are now set to vote on their player of the championship via the tournament’s official website until the poll closes at 12 noon on Wednesday.