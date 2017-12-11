Yorkshire Carnegie and Doncaster Knights look handily placed to progress

Have your say

Both Yorkshire Carnegie and Doncaster Knights retain hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages after comfortable home victories at the weekend.

Carnegie defeated a Newport Gwent Dragons select side 43-22 in their second ‘on the road’ home fixture of the season at Huddersfield YMCA.

A side with an average age of 21 triumphed by 21 points at snowbound Laund Hill.

Josh Bainbridge captained the side on his 49th appearance and showed no signs of panic as they fell behind twice to scores from Callum Morris and Jon Goodridge.

In between Harry Newborn was driven over for a first Carnegie response before Leeds Beckett winger Harry Robinson made the most of his opportunity to cross.

With no conversions made, Chris Elder took Carnegie into the lead for the first time, Harry Davey this time showing greater accuracy with the boot.

Darren Atkins, young winger Louis Brown and two more scores for Elder – both from long range – settled matters for Carnegie.

Like their rivals from Leeds, Doncaster Knights have two wins from three games and sit second in their pool after a comprehensive 70-12 victory over a Cardiff Blues select team.

Clive Griffiths’s side put 10 tries on their visitors in a dominant performance.

Curtis Wilson, Mat Clark, Tyson Lewis, Jason Hill and a penalty try gave the hosts a 35-12 half-time lead.

Shortly after the resumption, Hill crossed for his second try before further scores from Joe Sproston with a fine score, Michael Heaney, Tom James and Matt Challinor in the final 15 minutes put a gloss on the scoreline. Simon Humberstone converted nine of ten tries.