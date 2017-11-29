Yorkshire Carnegie dip toe into Bath loan market to beef up back division

Yorkshire Carnegie have signed full-back/winger Darren Atkins on dual-registration from Premiership side Bath Rugby.

The England Under-20s international, who joins with immediate effect until at least the end of December, is set to debut against Rotherham Titans at Emerald Headingley on Sunday.

Stevie McColl.

Atkins, 20, featured off the bench for Bath in their last two league games and will be looking to make the most of his opportunity to play in the Championship alongside fellow Bath dual-registration signing Will Homer, who has made a big impression since moving to Carnegie this season.

Head of rugby operations Chris Gibson said: “We are pleased to have been able to bring in an exciting talent like Darren for the next few weeks.

“Stevie McColl suffered an injury at Jersey on Saturday that will rule him out for a couple of weeks and Chris Elder missed the win in the Channel Islands with an ankle injury.

“So, by bringing Darren in, it will give Jimmy (Lowes) more options with our backline.

Chris Elder.

“I’d like to thank Bath Rugby once again for their help and we look forward to seeing how Darren can develop during his time with us.”

Atkins, who made his senior debut for Bath against Bristol last season, was a key member of England Under-20s squad as they reached the Junior World Championship final in the summer having been part of the side that won the title last year.