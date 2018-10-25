Yorkshire Carnegie sign up New Zealand duo Thoroughgood and Hill

AS THEY bid to resurrect their season, Yorkshire Carnegie have further boosted their squad with the capture of two talented young players from New Zealand.

Twenty-three-year-old fly-half/full-back Myles Thoroughgood has signed for the remainder of the season from Northland.

Originally from Christchurch, he joined Northland from the Kamo club.

Loosehead prop Tom Hill, also 23, is a former New Zealand Under-20s player who has impressed in recent years as he has matured in the senior game in New Zealand. He earned a contract with Otago this season following an impressive debut season with Tasman in the Mitre 10 Cup.

A 1st XV player at Nelson College, his home town, he gained New Zealand Under-20’s selection for the 2015 Oceania Rugby Junior Championship on Australia’s Gold Coast.

Yorkshire Carnegie director of rugby Chris Stirling said: “Myles and Tom are two very exciting young players. who we are keen to see develop in our environment.

“As a club, we have always prided ourselves on giving young players the opportunity to fulfil their potential and that is certainly true with Myles and Tom.

“They will arrive with us in the next couple of weeks and I am sure they will be popular members of our squad for their team mates and supporters alike.”