Yorkshire round-up: Houghton’s red card fails to stop Wharfedale climbing out of bottom four with Ionians win

Wharfedale produced a spirited performance to beat National Two North leaders Hull Ionians 24-12 and climb out of the bottom four, despite playing with 14 men for much of the game.

The North Yorkshire outfit found themselves behind early on, and things got no better on 27 minutes as flanker Matt Houghton was shown a red card. But this only seemed to spur the hosts on.

Prop David Laverick gave Ionians an early lead, and despite Wharfedale going down to 14 men they soon opened their account with Daniel Stockdale scoring twice before the break.

Reece Ward added another for the home side, and Jack Blakeney-Edwards added another conversion to make it 19-5 to Wharfedale.

The visitors pulled back a try through Alex Forth and Lewis Minikin converted to close the gap to 19-12, but Chris Walker scored to secure a bonus point win for Wharfedale.

Elsewhere, Rotherham Titans lost out by one point at Sale, the hosts winning the National One clash 13-12.

Second row Kieran Frost ran over for the game’s first try to give Rotherham the lead before Sale hit back 10 minutes later.

Titans’ winger Henry Roberts touched down three minutes after the break to extend their lead to seven points. But Sale were resilient and it took them only another eight minutes to claw themselves back ahead with a try and penalty.

Missed kicks affected both sides, with Rotherham seeing three penalty attempts and a conversion go wide of the mark.

Huddersfield boosted their National 2 North campaign with a 28-23 win over Leicester Lions.

Despite two tries in quick succession through Lewis Workman and Mark Chivers, Huddersfield found themselves 15-14 down at the half.

Huddersfield’s Dickie Piper opened the second-half scoring with a try before Harry Whitfield gave the Yorkshire team an unassailable lead with another.

Sheffield Tigers beat fourth-placed Fylde 17-12, but had to battle back after trailing for much of the first half.

Mark Ireland kicked a penalty, but they were behind 7-3 until the 39th minute when No 8 Ed Simmons touched down, Ireland converting. Tom Hart crashed over five minutes later, Ireland converting, and although Fylde pulled back another try Tigers held on to the lead.

Thomas De Glanville’s try shortly before half time proved to be Otley’s only one of the match, as hosts Preston Grasshoppers won 25-10. Joe Rowntree kicked the conversion to add to an earlier penalty, but it wasn’t enough to challenge the Lancashire side who had opened up a 17-0 lead before Otley put any points on the board.

Hull secured an 89-0 win over Kendal, running in 13 tries to maintain their lead in the North Premier league.

Harrogate closed the gap to Blaydon in third with a win over them at home. Hooker Aarin Yorke ran over for two tries with Jonathan Coser and Samuel Brady adding the others either side of the half to record a 24-13 win over the North East side.Ilkley fell to Vale of Lune 24-17.

Huddersfield YMCA got back to winning ways in North One East with a 26-13 victory over Cleckheaton, whilst Morpeth and Scarborough faced off in a battle of the top two which saw Morpeth leapfrog their opponents with a 34-13 win.

An all-West Yorkshire affair between West Leeds and Bradford & Bingley ended with the Leeds side taking the spoils 26-24.