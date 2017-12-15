Higgins cruises to Scottish Open win over O’Sullivan

John Higgins ruthlessly ended Ronnie O’Sullivan’s hopes of winning the Scottish Open with an accomplished display in Glasgow.

Higgins punished O’Sullivan’s mistakes to run out a 5-0 winner and book his place in the semi-finals.

O’Sullivan missed a red to the corner in the opening frame and watched as Higgins produced a break of 55 to win it – and the Scot went from strength to strength.

After both players wasted chances early in the second frame, Higgins took control of it with a break of 109, then capitalised on a poor break from his opponent to go 3-0 up with a knock of 117.

O’Sullivan then missed a red into the middle and Higgins took advantage with a clearance of 105 to make it 4-0 at the mid-session interval.

When the players returned it did not take long for Wishaw’s Higgins to wrap up the win, finishing off with a break of 72.

He will play Neil Robertson for a place in the final after the Australian edged out Xiao Guodong 5-4.

Breaks of 114, 128 and 118 helped Robertson turn a 2-1 deficit into a 4-3 lead and although his Chinese opponent responded with a run of 73 to take the contest to a decider, the Victorian then rallied with a break of 79 to win it.

Judd Trump surged past home favourite Stephen Maguire 5-2 and booked his spot in the last four in Glasgow.

Trump played the more assured snooker and top scored with a break of 102.

Trump said: “It was a tough game in the end even though it was only 5-2.

“I am very happy to have got over the line when I did.

“He lost his head early on so I was just trying to keep on and keep playing like I did and not make it too easy for him,” added Trump.