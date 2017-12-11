Leeds’s Peter Lines progresses in Glasgow but Sheffield’s Adam Duffy is out

LEEDS’S Peter Lines is into the second round of the Dafabet Scottish Open after an entertaining win on day one in Glasgow.

Lines, 47, was up against younger opposition in the shape of 17-year-old Chinaman Yuan Sijun, and the Yorkshireman’s experience told as he cruised through with a 4-0 win.

A break of 51 in the third frame aided Lines’s victory, and he acknowledged that he felt comfortable throughout.

“I played pretty well at York and I carried it on here,” said Lines. “When these draws come out, if you miss the top players everyone thinks they’ve got a chance of winning a few matches and seeing how far they can go. Obviously it was a good draw for both of us, but I played slightly better.

“I’m pretty confident now. My safety is always pretty good, but you’ve got to score points when you get in and I potted pretty well, I didn’t make any mistakes.

“Sometimes as you get older you miss easy shots, but I cut that out and he’s only a young kid so when I was out of position I kept it nice and tight.

“He was going for a few shots he shouldn’t of gone for and leaving me in so I’m very chuffed.”

Meanwhile, Lines commented on Ronnie O’Sullivan, who won the Betway UK Championship in York over the weekend in typically extravagant style.

O’Sullivan has preached an increasingly indifferent attitude to snooker in recent months, but Lines is having none of it.

“I was at York last week and every time I went in the practice area Ronnie was in there and he’s the best player in the game. If he’s putting the hours in you’ve got to do the same,” Lines added.

“It’s absolute nonsense, it really is, he practises like an absolute maniac and you have to, otherwise you’ll get found out.”

Sheffield-born Adam Duffy, 28, was beaten 4-0 by fellow Englishman Mike Dunn.

“I was all over the place really,” said Duffy. “When you’re struggling nothing goes for you and Mike had the luck.

“I had plenty of bad luck and kicks and that – it happens in snooker.

“I’ve got the German Masters next week, but I’m not even looking forward to it, I can’t wait until the end of the season, that’s honestly how I feel about it.

“I want to swear, but I can’t, I don’t have a clue what to do about it.”

Watch the Scottish Open LIVE on Eurosport, Eurosport Player and Quest with Andy Goldstein and analysis from Jimmy White and Neal Foulds