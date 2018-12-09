‘Snooker is lucky to have York as venue’

Ronnie O’Sullivan may be tempted to swap the UK Championship for a stint on TV’s ‘I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here’ in the future, but for now the five-time world champion is delighted to be competing in York.

The Rocket’s record at the Barbican may be impressive, after his 10-6 win over Mark Allen on Sunday evening in the final to claim his seventh UK title, but the 43-year-old loves the city too.

“York is a fantastic place, even when you are not playing you can walk around the streets and there are lovely coffee bars,” said O’Sullivan.

“It’s a beautiful place to spend ten days.

“This is where you want to be playing tournaments, in great cities like this.

“We’re lucky to have such a great venue for a great tournament.”

The Barbican has been the home of the UK Championship since 2011.

And with record ticket sales this year - up 20 per cent on 2017 - York and Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre are the two biggest UK ranking events on the calender. With the Barbican on a one-year rolling contract, its future as UK host looks secure.

Tickets for next year’s tournament - which will run from November 26 to December 8 in 2019 - went on sale Sunday morning.

Tickets are available at www.worldsnooker.com/tickets or by calling 0844 854 2757.