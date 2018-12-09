‘Snooker is lucky to have York as venue’

Ronnie O'Sullivan with the trophy after winning the Betway UK Championship at The York Barbican.
Ronnie O'Sullivan with the trophy after winning the Betway UK Championship at The York Barbican.
0
Have your say

Ronnie O’Sullivan may be tempted to swap the UK Championship for a stint on TV’s ‘I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here’ in the future, but for now the five-time world champion is delighted to be competing in York.

The Rocket’s record at the Barbican may be impressive, after his 10-6 win over Mark Allen on Sunday evening in the final to claim his seventh UK title, but the 43-year-old loves the city too.

“York is a fantastic place, even when you are not playing you can walk around the streets and there are lovely coffee bars,” said O’Sullivan.

“It’s a beautiful place to spend ten days.

“This is where you want to be playing tournaments, in great cities like this.

“We’re lucky to have such a great venue for a great tournament.”

The Barbican has been the home of the UK Championship since 2011.

And with record ticket sales this year - up 20 per cent on 2017 - York and Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre are the two biggest UK ranking events on the calender. With the Barbican on a one-year rolling contract, its future as UK host looks secure.

Tickets for next year’s tournament - which will run from November 26 to December 8 in 2019 - went on sale Sunday morning.

Tickets are available at www.worldsnooker.com/tickets or by calling 0844 854 2757.