Snooker legends to return to the Crucible in new event

IT has been hallowed ground for snooker’s top flight since the 1970s, and now, Sheffield’s Crucible is to host a new tournament honouring legends of the game.

With less than two weeks to go until the World Professional Snooker Championship once again comes to the city, the World Professional Billards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) has announced a new major annual snooker tournament that will see the game’s icons go head to head for the ultimate legend title.

The ROKiT World Seniors Snooker Championship will be held at the Crucible Theatre in August as part of a new partnership with Sheffield City Council to give the city a second major snooker event each year.

Sheffield has hosted the World Championships since 1977.

Legends of the sport, such as Stephen Hendry and Jimmy White, will join a field of 20 players from 16 countries who will battle it out over four days to see who will lift the World Seniors Championship trophy.

There will also be a session will be dedicated to showcase the talents of the World Women’s Snooker (WWS) Tour and the World Disability Billiards and Snooker (WDBS) Tour.

Chairman of the WPBSA, Jason Ferguson, said: “Being able to use the event to also showcase the talents of the women’s and the disability tours sends an important message for our sport and also opens up the dream of playing in the Crucible Theatre for everyone.”

Director of culture and environment at Sheffield City Council, Paul Billington, said: “Many of the legends who will take part in the ROKiT World Seniors Championship made their name in our iconic Crucible Theatre, where this new tournament will also take place.

“As well as the chance to watch legends from the men’s game, this event showcases women’s and disability snooker at the highest level opening up the game to a whole new audience.”

Tickets go on sale for all 12 sessions on Thursday April 18.