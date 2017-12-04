Trump falls to Dott and battling Lines is ousted by Allen

JUDD Trump became the latest big name to be dumped out of the Betway UK Championship as the world No 2 was stunned by Graeme Dott, while Yorkshireman Peter Lines also saw his route blocked.

Trump looked to be in cruise control at the Barbican, in York, with Dott only picking up eight points in the opening two frames.

But the Scot, who has never made it beyond the semi-finals at this tournament, fired back with six consecutive frames to dump the third seed out of the competition.

Trump’s loss means the top three seeds have all exited the competition after defending champion Mark Selby and second seed Ding Junhui suffered shock defeats last week.

Meanwhile Dott believes he is showing the world he has the capability to go far in ranking competitions once again.

He said: “It would be great for the confidence to have a run here. I know I’m playing better.

“It’s the best I’ve played for a couple of years and it’s just nice to play well and have a bit of confidence.

“I just felt so comfortable out there. It’s nice to be back out there and not getting silly questions from people asking if I still play snooker. I get it from deliverymen, asking, ‘do you still play?’ so it’s nice to play well and let people know that I still know how to play the game.”

Yorkshireman Lines was also a casualty yesterday as he was knocked out of the third round for the second year in a row. The Leeds potter was frustrated early on as sixth seed Mark Allen put Lines under pressure from the get-go. A 57 break in the opening frame helped the Northern Irishman into a 3-0 break at the interval.

The 47-year-old was out to avenge his son’s defeat to Allen in the second round last week, but had no luck as the sixth seed continued to dominate.

Lines found a way back into the match as he edged another tight frame to reduce the deficit. He was growing into the contest and a fine break of 80 in the fifth brought him to within a frame.

Allen clinched the next two frames, but Lines again came back, with breaks of 62 and 68 reducing the deficit to one before Allen’s break of 119 wrapped up the match.

Ryan Day produced a stunning comeback from 4-1 down to beat fellow Welshman Mark Williams 6-5 in an 11-frame thriller.

The two-time champion produced a century break to take a commanding lead, but Day rattled off three half-century breaks as the tie went to a deciding frame.

“I’m delighted to still be in the tournament. I was disappointed to be 4-1 down, but I just stayed confident and patient as well,” said Day. “I kept staying patient and the game turned. I could sense Mark wasn’t comfortable out there with his cue.”

Watch live coverage of the UK Championship on Eurosport and Eurosport Player with Colin Murray, and analysis from Jimmy White and Neal Foulds.