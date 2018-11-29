UK Championship breaks records in York

Ticket sales for this year’s Betway UK Championship have already smashed all previous records, with nine days of the tournament at the York Barbican still to run.

Over 12,000 tickets have already been sold for the event, which is an increase of more than 10% on last year. The final weekend on December 8 and 9 is virtually sold out.

Top stars battling for the title include defending champion Ronnie O’Sullivan, Judd Trump, John Higgins and Neil Robertson.

A spokesman for World Snooker said: “Every year we come to York our ticket sales grow and grow and we are thrilled to see the extent of support this time. Many of the players have commented on how strong the crowds are even in the pre-televised stages and this generates a fantastic atmosphere. Many fans come back year after year and then new supporters come along to find out about the unique experience of watching live snooker.

“There is still a chance to book tickets for certain sessions of this year’s event and see the very best players in the world competing for one of the biggest titles.

“The Barbican has really become the home of the Betway UK Championship and we hope to keep coming back for many years to come for one of our Triple Crown events.”

* For ticket details visit www.worldsnooker.com/tickets or call 0844 854 2757.