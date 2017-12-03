UK Championship: “I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of... York” says O’Sullivan

RONNIE O’Sullivan focussed on matters away from the table after admitting he’d love to take part in I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

The five-time UK Champion produced five half-century breaks to cruise past world no.73 Michael Georgiou 6-1 in the second round of the tournament in York.

But away from the baize, the Romford potter is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Steve Davis and Jimmy White in appearing in the reality television show.

He said: “I was looking at I’m a Celeb and I was thinking ‘wow I’ve got to have a go at that’. It looks like they’re having so much fun in there and a chance to go to Australia and get a nice little holiday too.

“I’m starting to come round to the idea of it and if the price is right, as Brucey [Bruce Forsyth] said, then count me in.”

O’Sullivan will face Michael White in the third round after the Welshman produced the competition highest break of 142 to breeze past Matthew Selt 6-1.

The Rocket was joined in the third round by fellow Essex-based cueman Mark King, who almost produced the first 147 break of the tournament in his second round match with Mike Dunn.

The Romford potter was storming towards his first maximum break of his career but a poor shot on the final blue left him with too much to do on the pink and a chance at £15,000 was squandered.

Yet the 43-year-old regained his composure and a break of 58 sealed his place in the third round of the competition.

And King claimed that not making the 147 break refocused the potter on his way to a 6-4 victory.

“In a kind of funny way I think it did me a favour,” King claimed.

“I lost myself on the blue for a maximum. I was absolutely perfect but I just didn’t accelerate the blue and that’s about it.

“When I was cutting the pink I cut it perfectly. The white rattled in the jaws and then I was dead straight on the black. But the pink ran out on the pace and it rolled right instead of straight into the pocket.

“I’m disappointed because I did so well to get to the that point. It settled me down in a way. I think if I had made it I would’ve been super excited but at least I’m still in the tournament and I’ve still got a chance to make a 147. I think I started spending the money before I even made it!”

Elsewhere former world champion Shaun Murphy edged out Liam Highfield in a thrilling contest at the Barbican, in York.

He said: “Really I know that if I have any dreams of winning this tournament that I will have to up my standard significantly.

“Although I played well in that first match. I missed some shots in that match. I was completely amateurish at times so it’s back to the practice table.”

And Jimmy Robertson paid tribute to his sports psychologist Martin Perry for helping him come back from 5-3 down to win 6-5 against veteran Alan McManus.

He said: “There’s a bit more belief in me this season. I’ve been working with Martin and he’s been getting my head in a better place.

“I’ve been working with him since the UK Championship last year, when I got beaten 6-0 in the third round. It’s been going well for the last year.”

