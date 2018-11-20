VIDEO PREVIEW: World Snooker's top stars cue-ing to pocket 2018 Betway UK Championship title in Yorkshire

World Snooker's top stars are cue-ing up to pocket the 2018 Betway UK Championship title in Yorkshire

Ronnie O’Sullivan will begin the defence of his crown against Luke Simmonds in York later this month.

O’Sullivan beat Shaun Murphy in last year’s final to equal Steve Davis’s record of six UK crowns, and has now been drawn against Simmonds, an amateur from the Isle of Wight.

BUY TICKETS: The tournament at the York Barbican runs from November 27 to December 9 and tickets are still available – for details see www.worldsnooker.com/tickets.

All 128 players start in the first round in York, each needing to win seven matches to take the trophy and a top prize of £170,000.

World Champion Mark Williams has been drawn against Sheffield’s Adam Duffy while world number one Mark Selby will take on James Cahill. In-form Judd Trump will be up against David Lilley.

Tickets for the first three days start at just £8, and with eight tables in play in every session, it’s a chance for fans to see many of the world’s top stars.

Televised by BBC and Eurosport, the Betway UK Championship has been staged every year since 1977 and is one of snooker’s Triple Crown events, alongside the World Championship and the Masters.

The entire first round takes place over the first three days -Tuesday to Thursday, November 27, 28 and 29 - and matches to look out for include:

Ding Junhui v Adam Stefanow – Tuesday November 27, 2.30pm

Neil Robertson v Kishan Hirani – Tuesday November 27, 2.30pm

Judd Trump v David Lilley – Tuesday November 27, 7.30pm

Shaun Murphy v Chen Feilong – Wednesday November 28, 2.30pm

John Higgins v Dechawat Poomjaeng – Wednesday November 28, 7.30pm

Mark Allen v Basem Eltahhan – Wednesday November 28, 7.30pm

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Luke Simmonds – Thursday November 29, 2.30pm

Barry Hawkins v Jamie Clarke – Thursday November 29, 2.30pm

Mark Selby v James Cahill – Thursday November 29, 7.30pm

Mark Williams v Adam Duffy – Thursday November 29, 7.30pm

For the full draw see www.worldsnooker.com.

