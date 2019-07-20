Darren Gough - Drama at Lord’s is only the start for Eoin Morgan and England’s world-beaters

ENGLAND are world champions and they will only get better.

READ MORE - Yorkshire trio help England dominate the world

England's captain Eoin Morgan lifts the trophy after winning the Cricket World Cup final. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

LISTEN - Chris Waters on the World Cup in our CricketTalk podcast

READ MORE - Yorkshire Viking seek to emulate England

I look at their squad now and at least six or seven are going to be at the next World Cup.

You are going to add players to it such as Sam Curran, Sam Hain and Matt Parkinson and you can see a potential domination there for a while if England carry on playing the way they are.

The final was absolutely unbelievable. Four years of planning and trying different players and it was all down to that finale. Darren Gough

If they play with that same mentality, I just cannot see us getting any worse. I can only see us improving.

Jos Buttler will take over from Eoin Morgan and I think he will have a similar game plan.

Now we have the confidence of winning a World Cup, it could be a period of dominance.

The final was absolutely unbelievable. Four years of planning and trying different players and it was all down to that finale.

England's Mark Wood (left) and Ben Stokes react ahead of the super over during the ICC World Cup Final at Lord's, London. (Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire)

A few others deserve recognition, with Alex Hales and David Willey being the main two.

From the day he came in as captain, Morgan showed himself to be a stubborn guy who wanted his team to play a certain way and brought in players to suit him.

If you look at the 2015 World Cup squad, which was a terrible competition for us, he was lucky in a way to keep his captaincy. But England saw the style of play he wanted to take forward and from that team, they kept Moeen Ali, Buttler, Morgan, Joe Root, Chris Woakes and Hales.

Four or five players were added to it and England turned into a fantastic side. Out went Jimmy Anderson, Gary Ballance, Ian Bell, Ravi Bopara, Stuart Broad, Steven Finn, Chris Jordan – who could come back in as he is a fantastic player – James Taylor and James Tredwell.

Morgan made some big decisions getting rid of some big players and was ruthless in his selection and it has all paid off. It is all about winning.

Andrew Strauss and Trevor Bayliss are also worthy of praise. Bayliss favoured the shorter form over the longer one which was strange when he was the coach to do it all. Some may have questioned why he is the right man for the Test squad, but in one-day cricket, it has been an absolute no-brainer.

He has been excellent and allowed Morgan to be himself and pick the players he wanted. He gave him the confidence to do that.

For the final to end like it did; well it was weird.

I do not agree with the shared trophy idea. It is pathetic to do that after seven weeks. But I also do not agree on it being settled on who hits the most boundaries.

Watching it, it was almost written in the stars for England with things that went their way.

Yes, the Kiwis handled it brilliantly and showed humility. You have to give them credit because if it had been the other way around, our media would have gone absolutely crackers! If it had been India, Pakistan or Australia, there might have been a bit more of a song and dance. But credit to New Zealand.

When it comes down to it, England were the No 1 side in the world heading into the tournament, but bringing Jofra Archer in made us even better. When you have an opening bowler who can bowl at 90 miles per hour, it makes a big difference.

It was good that the final was on free-to-air, but you have got to give Sky huge credit for that. Without Sky, we would not have central contracts and players would not be playing the style they are now and going off playing in IPL.

That said, I was disappointed that the peak audience was just 8.3 million, with the tennis having more. It was just a shame that the World Cup final was the same day as the men’s final at Wimbledon and the British Grand Prix, especially when the Wimbledon final went on at the same time as the super over.

With the competition over, here is my team of the tournament.

David Warner would open. After everything he has been through, he scored 638 runs.

I find it hard to leave out Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow, but I have to purely because Rohit Sharma got 648 runs at 81.

Kane Williamson is in at three and would have to captain the side. He has been fantastic.

Root is at four for his runs and catches. He was the heartbeat of our side and helped see us home. When everybody else around him dashes, you need a player like him. It must be a difficult role to play when he sees every other player in the top seven just smashing it. Shakib Al Hasan is also in for his wickets and runs and he is also my only spinner.

Ben Stokes, World Cup final man of the match is obviously the all-rounder, although Jimmy Neesham was pretty close.

But you cannot ignore Stokes for the amount of runs and the importance of them.

Then, it is Alex Carey from Australia. How he is not playing Test cricket I do not know.

Mitchell Starc gets in for his 27 wickets, even though he not was at his best at the start of innings. But he is in for the way he recovers and his skill at the end.

Then, it is Archer and Lockie Ferguson, who was excellent in the final. I thought he would bowl the super over, but they went for Trent Boult.

Jasprit Bumrah is my final pick and Neesham is 12th man. He scored wickets and runs and is an unbelievable personality.