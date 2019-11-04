Japan are the true winners of the most successful Rugby World Cup - Yorkshire Post Letters

Regardless of who the winners were, it has to be said this has been one of the best rugby union World Cups I can ever remember.

It’s not just some of the fantastic achievements reached on the pitch, but the way that the whole tournament has been hosted by Japan.

I had thought of possibly going out there during the last few weeks but, alas, I was unable to get the time off work.

All being well, I will be there in France in four years’ time, although I think they will have it all on to improve on the way Japan has staged this year’s competition – much like Greece was always going to struggle to emulate the Sydney Olympics in 2000.

From: Dave Bramble, Gildersome, West Yorkshire