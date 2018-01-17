Australian Open: Kyle Edmund learning how to cope with Melbourne heat

Kyle Edmund’s mum makes sure he is always ready for the sun and the Yorkshireman is showing form as hot as the Melbourne summer at the Australian Open.

The British No 2 followed up his statement upset of Kevin Anderson in round one by breezing past Denis Istomin 6-2 6-2 6-4 in just an hour and 29 minutes to reach the third round at Melbourne Park for the first time.

It was hot enough for the players to drape ice towels around their necks during changeovers but, by the time Edmund takes on Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili tomorrow, the thermometer may have hit 40C.

Edmund, with his fair hair and pale complexion, was not built for such conditions but he will at least make sure he applies enough sun cream.

“I got a bit burned on Monday,” he said. “I didn’t put enough on then. It’s my neck that gets the worst. You’re in the sun quite a bit. I know I have to pause because of my pale skin. I have to take responsibility. My mum gives me a lecture if I don’t.

“It’s going to be hot. You just have to do your best. It’s the same for both players really. That’s one way of looking at it. You expect it to be hot in Australia. That’s why you prepare, do all the hours on court in the off-season.

“That’s why most players don’t really do a pre-season indoors in the cold, because the first tournaments of the year are in very hot conditions in Australia. You have to be fit for it.”

Grigor Dimitrov survived an almighty scare against American qualifier Mackenzie McDonald to join Edmund in the third round.

McDonald won the opening set and then, later, the fourth set to love, but Dimitrov refused to give in, eventually sealing a 4-6 6-2 6-4 0-6 8-6 victory.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga produced a terrific comeback to defeat Denis Shapovalov 3-6 6-3 1-6 7-6 (7/4) 7-5 and set up an encounter with Nick Kyrgios.

World No 1 Rafael Nadal was tested by Leonardo Mayer before going through 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7/4).

Caroline Wozniacki recovered from a seemingly impossible position to beat Jana Fett and reach the third round of the women’s draw.

The world No 2 was out of sorts throughout and looked certain to be heading out the exit door when she trailed Croatian Fett 5-1 in the deciding set and faced two match points.

But a combination of nerves from 21-year-old Fett and the renowned doggedness of Wozniacki saw her reel off six games in a row for a 3-6 6-2 7-5 triumph.

The day’s early headlines were written by 15-year-old Marta Kostyuk, who defeated Olivia Rogowska 6-3 7-5 to become the youngest player in more than 20 years to reach the third round of a grand slam. The teenager, who was given a wild card into qualifying after winning the junior title last year, is causing quite a stir back home.

Kostyuk will now play her fellow Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, who struggled to a 4-6 6-2 6-1 victory over Katerina Siniakova.