Australian Open: Kyle Edmund makes early exit

There was big disappointment for last year’s semi-finalist and British No 1 Kyle Edmund, who was beaten 6-3 6-0 7-5 by Tomas Berdych in the first round of the Australian Open in Melbourne.

It was a horrible draw for Beverley’s Edmund, seeded 13, against a player who has made at least the quarter-finals here in seven of the last eight years but has dropped down the rankings because of injury.

Edmund arrived in Melbourne with doubts over a knee problem and, although he declared himself happy with the progress he has made, he did not move well and offered little until the third set.

As a result of his defeat, the 24-year-old Yorkshireman will drop outside of the world’s top 20.