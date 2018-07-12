Wimbledon: Goerges is hoping to make it an all-German SW19 final

An unpredictable women’s tournament is coming to a head with Serena Williams homing in on a 24th grand slam singles title and German tennis unexpectedly in the limelight.

In the semi-finals today, Williams will face first-timer Julia Goerges while Angelique Kerber meets last year’s French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.

It is the first time in the Open era, which began in 1968, that two German women have reached the Wimbledon semi-finals in the same year. It is also the first time it has occurred at any grand slam since Steffi Graf and Anke Huber had deep runs at the French Open in 1993.

Goerges is the surprise among the quartet, having never previously made it past the fourth round at any slam.

The 29-year-old, who met up with Germany football Mats Hummels at Wimbledon on Wednesday, said: “I think Angie did a much better job than I did the last years because she was almost in every semi-final.

“To really share this feeling with her, with a nation, I think that’s something which is pretty special. It sounds crazy to maybe have the chance to share a German final in Wimbledon. It’s still one more match to go for both of us. They will be both very tough matches. But it’s great to see there is a chance.”

Goerges’s success is all the more surprising because she had lost in the first round for the last five years at Wimbledon and considered grass her weakest surface.

“For me it’s much sweeter to get to the semi-final here than in probably other grand slams because I didn’t expect it,” she said.

For Goerges to make it one step further, she must do what no player has done since Alize Cornet in 2014 – beat Williams in singles at Wimbledon.

“Obviously she has won so many titles here, not only here, a lot of grand slams beside Wimbledon,” said Goerges, the 13th seed.

Williams has contested 35 slam semi-finals compared to just 10 for her three rivals combined. Aside from the American, Kerber has been the most successful of the remaining contenders, making the last four seven times at the majors.