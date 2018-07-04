Wimbledon: Kyle Edmund quick to display improved facets of his game

BEVERLEY’S Kyle Edmund was happy to put the hype to one side as he eased through to the second round of Wimbledon.

The 23-year-old would have been British No 1 even if Andy Murray had played, but the Scot’s late withdrawal focused the zoom lenses on Edmund, who is seeded here for the first time.

He has an aura these days and it did not take long for the first gasp to be heard at his mighty forehand as he took on Australian qualifier Alex Bolt.

The third set was much more competitive than the first two, but it was the home hope who won it to complete a 6-2 6-3 7-5 victory on a breezy Court One.

Edmund has been getting used to questions about his new status since his run to the Australian Open semi-finals in January, but this is the first time he has experienced the extra pressure at Wimbledon.

He said: “The Australian Open run, that probably helps. I felt a little bit more attention. Regardless of how many Brits are there, or if Andy is around, there’s probably been a bit more attention. I’ve had heaps more off-court stuff to do.”

Kyle Edmund celebrates a point in his first round victory. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Edmund is also feeling the focus away from the courts with more fans stopping him on the street for selfies.

“It does happen a little bit more,” he said. “It’s not like I’m a big deal or anything like that. A few more selfies, autographs, especially around this time of year.

“It’s a good thing. If I see someone that I like to look at on TV, in sport and stuff, I always want to have a chat to them, take a picture. It’s only a little bit more. It’s not like it’s crazy or anything.”

This match was less about Edmund’s sledgehammer forehand than the all-round improvements he has made over the past 12 months, to his serve, his backhand and especially his movement.

There’s that build-up period where there’s always talking about it, how you’re feeling, are you confident? When the time comes it’s about producing. Kyle Edmund

Bolt did not seem to offer much threat on paper, as a 25-year-old qualifier ranked 204th, but his final qualifying victory over countryman Thanasi Kokkinakis was a result to make people take note.

He looked out of his depth initially against Edmund, who broke serve immediately and did not drop a point on his first serve or face a break point throughout the first two sets.

The third set was trickier, with Bolt serving for the set and forcing a set point.

But Edmund saved it and then broke again before clinching his fourth game in a row to seal victory, which he celebrated with a leaping twirl.

It is only the second match Edmund has ever won at Wimbledon and he will be favoured to reach the third round for the first time with another qualifier, American Bradley Klahn, up next.

Edmund was happy with his display, and especially pleased to finish in plenty of time to watch England face Colombia at the World Cup.

He said: “The performance was good. You always want to do well at Wimbledon. There’s that build-up period where there’s always talking about it, how you’re feeling, are you confident? When the time comes it’s about producing.

“I thought [yesterday] was a great experience for me being out on Number One Court.

“I don’t know if they did it intentionally, but all the organisers put the Brits on first up on the schedule in time to watch the football later, which is great.”

Rafael Nadal helped to bring a smile back to the crestfallen face of Spanish sport after making a bright start at Wimbledon.

A 6-3 6-3 6-2 victory over Israel’s Dudi Sela, a player with an attractive backhand but lacking the tools to really threaten, was a solid opening to Nadal’s campaign.

Hopes that his country had of World Cup glory were shattered by Russia in a gripping penalty shoot-out on Sunday in Moscow.

But Nadal has already given Spain plenty to be proud of this summer with an 11th French Open title last month, and the 32-year-old is aiming to justify his status as the world No 1 in London.

He is allowing himself to keep watching the football too, while accepting Spain perhaps got what they deserved.

“In that case, yeah, it was not the best match for us.”

Derby’s Jay Clarke admitted it will take time to see the positives after coming agonisingly close to his first Wimbledon victory.

The 19-year-old wild card pushed former top-10 player Ernests Gulbis to five sets, but was eventually beaten 4-6 6-3 7-6 (7/3) 3-6 6-4.

Clarke more than held his own and, after fighting back impressively from two sets to one down to level, he matched Gulbis right up until the Latvian, who defeated Juan Martin del Potro here last year, broke for 5-4 in the decider and served it out.

Clarke said: “I’m very sad with how it ended. it was literally two points at 4-4. It was a good match. He’s been 10 in the world, semis of slams.

“I think he’s had a couple of good wins here, as well. There will be a lot of positives to take.

“It’s tough to see them right now. But when I look back, maybe in two, three days’ time with my team, I’m sure I’ll take some stuff.”

Flamboyant Australian Nick Kyrgios served a new personal record of 42 aces as he beat Denis Istomin in four sets to book a second-round clash with Robin Haase.

Kyrgios eased past Istomin 7-6 (7/3) 7-6 (7/4) 6-7 (5/7) 6-3.