Toronto Wolfpack’s Bussey sent back to UK to face possible ban

Have your say

TORONTO WOLFPACK have “stood down” Jack Bussey as he prepares to answer a charge of biting that could see him banned for more than eight games.

The Leeds-born loose-forward, 26, has been told to return to the UK with immediate effect.

Catalans Dragons' Jodie Broughton.' Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Promotion-chasing Toronto made the decision before the Rugby Football League announced Bussey would face a Grade F disciplinary charge following the incident in Saturday’s 13-12 win over Toulouse Olympique.

The former Featherstone Rovers player, who appeared to bite the ear of Bastien Ader, has also received a one-game ban for a high tackle in the same match.

Catalans Dragons prop Mickael Simon, meanwhile, has been suspended for one game, too, after his red card for punching Wakefield Trinity’s Jacob Miller.

His opponent – also dismissed after the same incident in Friday’s game – was charged with Grade A punching but not banned.

London Broncos’ Will Lovell sits out Saturday’s game against Salford Red Devils after being suspended for one-game for a shoulder charge on Hull KR’s Chris Atkin.

Warrington Wolves’ ex-Hull FC winger Tom Lineham could miss the Super League semi-final after being hit with a three-game ban for a high tackle.

Lastly, Leeds Rhinos’ Brett Ferres is suspended for Sunday’s trip to Halifax following a dangerous contact.

Meanwhile, Catalans winger Jodie Broughton has confirmed 2019 will be his fourth and final season playing in France.

The Leeds-born former Huddersfield Giants wideman, 30, wants to return to Yorkshire.

Broughton, currently recovering from an ACL injury, is a qualified Quantity Surveyor and wants to work in the construction industry, possibly based in the Halifax area.