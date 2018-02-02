TV star Alex signs up for team

TV presenter Alex Brooker - star of Channel 4’s The Last Leg - has signed for Leeds Rhinos Foundation’s physical disability RL team, which plays in its first game this weekend.

The match against Warrington Wolves Foundation on Sunday is the UK’s first physical disability RL game.

Alex said: “It’s great to have signed for the Leeds Rhinos Foundation PDRL team and I am really looking forward to getting involved on Sunday.

“I’m not going to lie, I may have talked up my rugby league ability up a little bit to get this deal because I have never played before, but I am looking forward to taking part on Sunday.”

The game will see Alex come up against his Last Leg co-star, Adam Hills, who will be playing for the opposition, and he said he will be hoping his Rhinos team mates will help him to claim bragging rights over the Australian.

Alex joked: “I’ll be telling my team mates to target Adam Hills. That’s what I am there for, I’m there to see him close up and to watch him taken out. I am also hoping to come on at some point and get a little bit of game time.” The team is the part of Leeds Rhinos Foundation’s commitment to making the sport accessible to all and trials took place last month to recruit 13 players.

Alex added: “I think it’s fantastic and particularly for a club the size of the Rhinos and a city as big as Leeds.” Leeds Disability Programme Coordinator, Chris Godfrey, said: “Getting the team together has been great, not only has the standard of rugby been very good but the calibre of person has been great too. The team all have their own stories and obstacles to overcome, but what is very apparent is that all are determined to show that it doesn’t matter who you are, where you’re from, what you did, you can enjoy playing rugby.”

Sunday’s match, at Victoria Park, in Warrington, will kick off at 1pm.