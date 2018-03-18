Updated: A blank Sunday for Castleford Tigers, Hunslet, Featherstone Rovers, Halifax, Yorkshire Carnegie and Leeds Force

Have your say

Sunday match updates for Yorkshire clubs

Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors (Betfred Super League): Off.

Hunslet v Bradford Bulls (Ladbrokes Challenge Cup): Off.

NW Crusaders v Featherstone Rovers (Challenge Cup): Off. Rearranged for Tuesday at Featherstone (7.30pm).

Halifax v Oldham (Challenge Cup): Off. Rearranged for Tuesday, 7.30pm.

Yorkshire Carnegie v Ealing Trailfinders (Greene King IPA Championship): Off.

York City Knights Women v Leeds Rhinos Women (pre-season game): Off.

Leeds Force v Leicester Riders (British Basketball League Championship): Off.

Batley Bulldogs v Leigh Centurions (Challenge Cup): On - pitch cleared by volunteers. Leigh won 8-4.

York City Knights v Swinton Lions (Challenge Cup, at Featherstone): On. York won 26-12.

Whitehaven v Dewsbury Rams (Challenge Cup): On. Whitehaven won 25-18

Barrow Raiders v Sheffield Eagles (Challenge Cup): On. Barrow won 28-16.

Castleford Tigers’ home clash with Wigan Warriors, scheduled for Sunday afternoon, was one of seven matches involving Yorkshire clubs - in three different sports - to fall victim to the snow and ice.

Four Ladbrokes Challenge Cup fourth round ties involving Yorkshire sides did go ahead, with three of them being knocked out.

Featherstone Rovers trip to North Wales was called off on Sunday morning and has been rearranged for Tuesday, at Featherstone (7.30pm).

A Rovers statement said: “The venue change comes due to the Crusaders’ Queensway Stadium being unavailable during mid-week, with both clubs expressing a desire to have the contest played out in the next 48 hours.”

Halifax’ home tie against Oldham has also been rescheduled for Tuesday (7.30pm).

A huge effort by volunteers to clear the pitch at Mount Pleasant enabled Batley Bulldogs’ game to go ahead, but they were beaten 8-4 by Leigh Centurions.

York City Knights, of Betfred League One, beat Championship side Swinton Lions 26-12 in a tie moved from Bootham Crescent to Featherstone.

The situation was reversed for Dewsbury Rams who lost 25-18 at Whitehaven and Sheffield Eagles were beaten 28-16 away to Barrow Raiders.

Hunslet’s home tie against Bradford Bulls was postponed.

Meanwhile, Tigers now have two games to rearrange following the postponement of Wigan’s visit a fortnight after Castleford’s match at Hull KR suffered the same fate.

A Tigers statement confirmed: “Due to adverse weather conditions today’s Betfred Super League fixture v Wigan Warriors at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle cannot go ahead.

“A pitch inspection took place at 10am today and the decision was made to postpone the game in the interest of both player and spectator safety.”

Tigers’ safety officer Ian Crawford said: “Postponing a game is never an option we take lightly and I must give praise to our groundsman Stuart Vause who really has worked so hard over the past week.

“The sheer volume of rainfall we had before the snow and sub zero temperatures overnight have left us with a frozen pitch and frozen terraces.

“We would never want to put anyone in danger while attending a match at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle so postponing this match is unfortunately our only option.”

Tigers hope to confirm a new date for the fixture next week.

Yorkshire Carnegie’s game in the rugby union Championship, against Ealing Trailfinders at Emerald Headingley, was also postponed.

A club statement said: “With heavy snow on Saturday evening and icy conditions, which would impact upon travel conditions and spectator safety, the decision to postpone the game was made on Sunday morning to give Ealing Trailfinders and supporters advance notice.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank supporters in their understanding in this situation.”

Wakefield Trinity’s home Super League showdown with Widnes Vikings on Saturday evening was abandoned after 27 minutes due to snow.

The new Leeds Rhinos women’s team had hoped to play their first-ever game away to York City Knights on Sunday, but the pre-season match was called off for the second time.

Leeds Force had been due to face table-topping Leicester Riders in the British Basketball League at Carnegie Sports Arena on Sunday afternoon, but that was postponed due to “the weather and safety concerns”.