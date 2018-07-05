WATCH: Brough was outstanding, hails Woolford

HUDDERSFIELD Giants head coach Simon Woolford hailed Danny Brough and all his “strife” as the veteran half-back helped them to a vital 29-18 win over Hull FC.

The West Yorkshire club proved too strong for their visitors, shifting up from ninth to seventh with a fourth Super League victory in five games since Australian Woolford arrived in the UK.

Huddersfield's Michael Lawrence is tackled by Hull's Chris Green and Danny Washbrook.

But it was ex-Hull star Brough – back from a three-game ban – who was so integral.

“Danny’s kicking game was outstanding,” said Woolford, whose only negative was seeing prop Seb Ikahihifo leave with an ankle injury that could keep him out for four weeks.

“His game management was there for all to see; that’s what you get from a 35-year-old who’s played 300-odd Super League games.

“I can’t fault Danny since I’ve been here. His attitude’s been fantastic. He’s a competitive little b*gger at training and on the field.

“It can get him into strife sometimes, but you never want to take that attitude away from any player.”

Huddersfield hit back after a sobering loss at Hull KR.

“I thought it was Groundhog Day at the start, but it was important we bounced back and we managed that in the end,” added Woolford.

“We managed to get into the game and get some points before half-time which was crucial. Our attitude in defence was outstanding and switching Lee Gaskell to the halves and Jordan Turner back to centre really worked for us. They both had their best games so far.”

Hull could be five points adrift of the top-four by the end of the weekend.

Coach Lee Radford was furious with his players.

“Our performance cost us from one to 17 and there weren’t many blokes in a black and white shirt who outplayed their opposition,” he said.

“When that happens you get beat. The lack of patience cost us. The first error was off a scrum and Hakim (Miloudi) bats the ball into touch.

“The next set he kicks on play two and gives away a seven-tackle set. It slowly went down from there.”