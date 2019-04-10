WATCH: Keeping it in the families at Huddersfield Giants

IT COULD be a quiz question of the future: name a Super League club that fielded two pairs of brothers at the same time?

Huddersfield Giants may do just that in the near future.

Huddersfield's Joe Wardle (SWPix)

They have a couple of sets of siblings in their ranks with Joe and Jake Wardle as well as teenage Senior twins - Innes and Louis.

The feat won’t happen in tomorrow night’s televised game against Castleford Tigers given strapping winger Louis has not made the 19-man squad.

But England Academy international Innes Senior - who has played the last four games at left centre - said: “I’m hoping it will happen.

“I can’t think of any other teams that have two sets of brothers in one side, especially over here.

Huddersfield's Innes Senior in action against St Helens (SWPix)

“It’d be good to see it happen.

“For me, it’s just been good playing and getting any game-time at the top level.

“Obviously I played a few games last year but I wasn't expecting to play so early on this season and I’ve enjoyed it.”

He and Louis played together briefly last season but the chance for the Wardles to also do that has opened up this campaign.

Huddersfield's Louis Senior

The return of 27-year-old second-row Joe to the club from Castleford has seen him join forces with his younger sibling, the talented 20-year-old centre Jake.

Granted, they have played just one game together - last month’s win at champions Wigan Warriors - with both being hampered by injuries and illness since.

However, they are named in Simon Woolford’s squad for tomorrow and the head coach sees no reason why they could not form the club’s left-edge for years to come.

“I don’t see why not,” said the Australian.

“Joe Wardle has been fantastic for us and potentially Jake’s huge.

“His challenges at the moment are to stay on the field, stay fit and stay healthy.

“If we can get that part of Jake right I don’t see why not.

“Jake’s a fantastic player and Joe’s made that position his own since he came back.

“I’d like, as a coach, to see them play more and more footy together over on that left edge.”

Joe Wardle missed last week’s narrow 17-16 loss at Wakefield Trinity due to an Achilles injury he had been playing with and also a sickness bug suffered on the eve of the game.

But he is fit to return against the club he only left i n January and Jake hopes to make only his third appearance of the season.

Stand-off Lee Gaskell also returns after missing the Wakefield defeat and Aaron Murphy is back for the first time since suffering a knee injury in that win at Wigan four weeks ago.

He comes in at loose forward for Michael Lawrence who is out with a minor knee knock and prop Matty English is also missing due to a slight leg issue.