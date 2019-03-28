WATCH - Leeds Rhinos’ hero Brad Dwyer shocks his own boss as Castleford Tigers are edged

HOOKER BRAD Dwyer was the unlikely hero for Leeds Rhinos last night – to his own coach’s surprise.

Dwyer landed a long-range drop goal 50 seconds into Golden Point extra-time to end Rhinos’ five-game losing run with a 21-20 victory over Castleford Tigers.

Leeds Rhinos' Brad Dwyer is mobbed by team-mates after his Golden Point drop goal saw them beat Castleford Tigers in extra-time ('Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe).

Rhinos had seen a 20-4 lead wiped out before Dwyer, who had never kicked any sort of goal in his career, snatched their second victory of the season.

Delighted coach Dave Furner said: “Brad assures me he’s been practising at training - it must be when I’m not looking.”

Tigers’ fightback almost ruined Rhinos’ night and Furner admitted: “The last three weeks we’ve been in games we haven’t closed off.

“We’ve talked about that and we scrambled quite well to hold on to the game and send it into extra-time.”

Leeds remain bottom of Super League on points difference and Furner insisted: “The win was great for the fans, the players and the club, but we can’t get too far ahead of ourselves.

“It is a long season and we are going to keep learning. We put a tremendous amount of effort in so I am pleased we got over the line. It was gutsy.”

Tigers’ head coach Daryl Powell said: “It’s not a great way to lose a game, it’s tough to take.

“Give him [Dwyer] there another 100 times and ask him to kick that and he wouldn’t get another one.”

Of his own side, he said: “I thought we deserved something from it. We were poor in the first half and they edged it, but I thought we smashed them in the second half.

“I thought we showed a lot of courage to get back so in lots of ways I am really pleased. We are fighting hard at the minute.”