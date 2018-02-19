Wayne Bennett agrees new two-year contract to stay on as England coach

Australian Wayne Bennett has agreed a new two-year contract to stay on as England coach.

Bennett, who took over from Steve McNamara in February, 2016, will also lead the Great Britain team if or when it is revived next year.

Wayne Bennett.

The 68-year-old led England to last year’s World Cup final, when they were narrowly beaten by Australia and was also in charge for an unsuccessful Four Nations campaign in 2016 and a mid-season Test win over Samoa last summer.

His new deal will see him head the national side for this autumn’s Test series against New Zealand and also for a possible Great Britain tour in 2019, but ends midway through the next World Cup cycle.

Bennett, said: “It was disappointing not to be lifting the World Cup last December, but I mentioned about this squad being on a journey.

“I want to continue that journey because I firmly believe we can achieve something special together.

“It’s a pleasure to coach this squad because everyone wants to do their best for one another and do their job properly.

“The last couple of years have been encouraging and I have seen this group grow in confidence and belief.

“There’s plenty of work to be done and club fixtures to be played between now and the New Zealand games - everyone is aware of what is required of them to join the England programme.”

Former Huddersfield Giants boss Paul Anderson has agreed a two-year deal in charge of England Knights and also on similar contracts are Craig Richards (England Women), Mark Roughsedge (England Wheelchair), Dave Elliott (England Academy) and Danny Wilson (England Youth).