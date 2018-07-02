WIN! Family tickets to the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Semi-Finals

Batchelors Peas is offering you the chance to win four tickets to watch both matches in the sure-to-be fast and furious rugby league semi-finals.

They’re the UK’s favourite canned peas brand, and now Batchelors Peas is currying further favour by offering one rugby-loving family seats on the pitch for the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Semi-Finals.

To celebrate being official partner of the knock-out Rugby League contest, the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup, Batchelors has four tickets to the semi-final double header up for grabs.

“The Ladbrokes Challenge Cup is rugby league’s most historic and prestigious competition and is the only knock-out tournament of its kind to include teams from all levels of the sport,” said a spokesman for Batchelors.

“For the first time, the semi-finals will be played at one venue on the same day with every minute of the fast-paced action broadcast live on the BBC.”

The double-header match day will be held on 5 August at Bolton Wanderers’ 30,000-capacity Macron Stadium, which is no stranger to Rugby League. Between 1998 and 2007, it played host to three World Club Challenge games and three international Test matches.

First up, St Helens will take on Catalan Dragons, in a repeat of the 2007 final. The fun will then carry on with Leeds Rhinos playing Warrington Wolves in a re-run of the 2010 and 2012 finals, both of which were won by the Wolves.

The winners of each match will go on to compete for the prestigious Challenge Cup, first held in 1896 and currently held by Hull, at London’s Wembley Stadium.

“Already a huge hit with fans of the sport, Batchelors Peas are the perfect accompaniment for match day meals and a great way to get one of your five-a-day,” added the spokesman.

And the giveaways don’t stop there. Batchelors Peas is giving away signed shirts as well as tickets to Grand Final and England International games for the remainder of the season — the message is whether you are team marrowfat, team mushy or team garden, make sure you don’t miss out.

