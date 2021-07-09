Yorkshire CCC fans without a ticket urged not to travel to Nottinghamshire for Twenty20

YORKSHIRE supporters are being reminded not to travel to Trent Bridge for today’s T20 Blast match against Nottinghamshire unless they already have allocated seat tickets.

By Chris Waters
Friday, 9th July 2021, 10:00 am
Yorkshire cricket supporters back in the ground at Headingley Stadium for a T20 match (Picture: Tony Johnson)

The game is being played before a reduced crowd due to the government’s Covid-19 guidelines with no tickets available for sale or collection on the gate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Yorkshire will book their place in the quarter-finals for the first time in five years if they beat the holders and North Group leaders.

The White Rose have two further group games to play - at Lancashire on Saturday July 17 and at Derbyshire the following day.

For further details on the ticketing, streaming and matchday information at Nottinghamshire tonight, please visit: https://www.trentbridge.co.uk/news/2021/july/outlaws-vs-vikings-ticketing-streaming-and-matchday-info.html

NottinghamshireYorkshire CCCTrent Bridge