Yorkshire are at at Scarborough Cricket Club this week (Picture: James Hardisty)

The 23-year-old pace bowler, who made his debut at this ground as a 15-year-old in 2013, took the final four wickets after lunch in a clinical performance.

Resuming on 77-6 after the break, Somerset lost their seventh wicket with the score on 86 when Fisher had Steven Davies edging to Tom Kohler-Cadmore at first slip.

There was no foot movement from the batsman, who hung his bat out, and departed with 15 runs to his name.

Andrew Gale's men in title hunt (Picture: SWPix.com)

Somerset fell to 100-8 when Jack Leach edged Fisher to second slip, where Adam Lyth took his second excellent catch of the day in that position.

Leach made eight and his departure was followed by that of Josh Davey, trapped lbw for four.

Marchant de Lange enjoyed himself by taking Fisher for three fours and a leg-side six but the bowler got his revenge when he yorked him for 22 to finish the innings.

George Hill ended with 2-12, Jordan Thompson 2-36 and David Willey 1-22.

Yorkshire lost a wicket to the 12th ball of their reply when Lyth was adjudged caught behind off de Lange for nought.

It was Lyth’s seventh successive single-figure score in all cricket, including The Hundred.

Yorkshire suffered another blow with the total on 16 - or rather Kohler-Cadmore did, when the batsman was forced to retire hurt after being struck on the arm by a ball from Davey.