Doncaster Council has reassured supporters of Doncaster Sheffield Airport that buildings at the vacant site have not been ‘stripped’ of their fittings without permission.

Rumours arose concerning units such as shops, bars and restaurants on the airport estate, which ceased to trade when aviation ended last year.

The fittings within them belonged to Peel Group’s retail and hospitality tenants, who have now removed them as is normal practice.

In the latest statement on the ongoing battle to secure and re-open the airport, the council said: “This week saw South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) approve a £3.1m financial package, supporting City of Doncaster Council with the complex preparations of a Compulsory Purchase Order, SYMCA also agreed future funding for Doncaster’s Place Plan, including the potential purchase of DSA.

"Work will continue to be progressed through the summer, both negotiations on a potential lease and the legal preparations for a CPO will continue.

"There continues to be some misinformation being shared on social media in relation to stripping of the airport. The units within the terminal building (shops, restaurants, bar etc) had fittings which were the property of the tenants. Those tenants have now removed those fixtures and fittings, which is perfectly normal. Certain fittings within the terminal were also leased from external companies and have been returned.

"There will of course be costs to reinstate airport operations. All these costs will form part of our business plan which is currently being prepared. We have potential buyers and operators who are aware of what would be required and are fully prepared to work with us to make our airport a success."

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones, Mayor of South Yorkshire Oliver Coppard and Doncaster 3 MPs added in a further comment: “Peel continues to be unwilling sellers; they have not gone to the open market or made any effort to sell the airport as an operational airport and working business. As elected officials of Doncaster we fully support the work to save our airport from City of Doncaster Council and South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.