If you love Nando’s, here’s YOUR chance to grab yourself FREE food and a loyalty card from a secret billboard hidden in Sheffield.

The chicken chain has hidden giant loyalty cards on eight billboards across the UK – and one of them is coming to Sheffield in the coming weeks.

There are eight Nando's billboards across the country where you can rip down a loyalty card to win free food over the next four weeks.

Following the launch of billboards in London and Manchester, five more billboards with A3 size peel-able loyalty cards offering free food will appear in Birmingham, Sheffield, Cardiff, Glasgow and Bristol over the next four weeks.

If you spot one of these loyalty cards then you can claim a half a chicken or any single wrap, burger or pitta for one person, with no minimum spend.

Although the locations are still a secret, Nando's will be teasing the information on its its Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.