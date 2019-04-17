This is when Dunkin’ Donuts will open its new Doncaster town centre branch

Dunkin’ Donuts fans in Doncaster are set for a treat – as the firm prepares to open its very first branch in the town centre.

Frenchgate Shopping Cente has confirmed that the new store will officially open on Monday 22 April.

The store will be located on the ‘Eat Street’ foodmall at Frenchgate and will be offering fresh hand finished donuts made daily and an array of speciality coffees.

The brand’s core range of donuts includes five classic flavours, Mr Happy, strawberry, sugared strawberry, Boston cream and the classic glazed ring.

A further 20 different varieties are also on the menu along with the ever-changing seasonal donuts. This Easter will see donut specials of little chicks, Chocolate nests and the rabbit down the hole.

To celebrate the opening, on Monday 22 April, customers will receive either a free regular latte, cappuccino, tea or drip coffee with the purchase of a donut. One regular beverage per purchase.

The brand was created in 1950 with Bill Rosenberg opening the first Dunkin' Donuts restaurant in Quincy, Massachusetts.

His goal was to “make and serve the freshest, most delicious coffee and donuts quickly and courteously in modern, well merchandised stores.”

Fast forward to today and the company is the world’s leading baked goods and coffee chain, serving more than 5 million customers, every single day.

Dunkin’ Donuts arrival follows the news that Frenchgate has received planning consent for a multiplex cinema and is currently in discussions with two well-known cinema brands.

Work on the £8 million investment will begin later this year, ahead of a spring 2020 opening.

The planning permission is part of an ongoing investment strategy by the centre’s owners, The Frenchgate Limited Partnership.

Paddy Mellon, general manager at Frenchgate Shoppping Centre, said: “It is fantastic news that Dunkin’ Donuts will be opening within the centre next.

“We are very excited to welcome this iconic brand to Frenchgate and I am sure that their arrival will be very well received by our loyal customers.

Jamie Cash from Dunkin’ Donuts, added: “Frenchgate shopping centre is an ideal location for our fifth franchised store and we are very much looking forward to welcoming our first customers.

“We're 100% committed to serving top-quality coffee and donuts, so you can count on a consistently great experience whenever you grab yours.”