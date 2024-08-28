Lorry fire on M62 in West Yorkshire causes road closures long delays during rush hour

A lorry fire on the M62 near Huddersfield and Brighouse has caused long delays during rush hour.

National Highways is warning drivers of long delays on the M62 westbound, between J25 (Brighouse) and J24 (near Huddersfield).

A carriageway has been closed due to the lorry fire as West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Services are on scene.

National Highway Traffic Officers are assisting with traffic management.

Road users are advised to follow the solid diamond diversion symbol on road signs if 4.8m high or below:

Exit the M62 at J25 and proceed to the end of the slip road.

At the roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A644. Continue on the A644 for approx. 1 mile to the roundabout with the A62.

At the roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A62.

Continue on the A62 to the junction with A6107.

At the junction with the A6107 turn right. Follow the A6107 for approx. 2 miles to the junction with A643.

At this junction, turn left, and continue on the A643 for approx. 2 miles.

At the roundabout with the A629 take the 2nd exit onto the A629 and follow to the M62 J25 entry slip.

Re-join M62 at J24 westbound.

Road users are advised to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol on road signs if above 4.8m high: