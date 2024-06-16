Euro 24 Serbia v England: I’ve covered my home in St George’s flags and have painted my driveway red and white
Video shows how a Three Lions superfan has covered his home with dozens of St George’s flags.
Bricklayer Martin Baker, 50, has painted his driveway red and white in support of the England team who play Serbia in their first game of Euro 24 tonight (June 16). Martin said he’ll be watching the action at the pub with his friends and is feeling confident about the side’s prospects.
When a picture of his house was posted on social media, some users criticised the decorations saying the St George’s flag was associated with racism.
Martin, who lives in Thanington, Canterbury, said: “I’ve done this loads of times - every time the Euros or the World Cup is on all the flags go up. I love England and I went one step further this year and painted the driveway myself with the flag. The neighbours don’t seem to mind, and people are always stopping to take photos outside with all the flags.”
“I reckon we could go all the way. We have a good young side with some experience as well. So long as we make it through the group stages, I think we’ve got a great chance.”
