This video More videos

Watch Martin show his red and white painted driveway and discuss the reaction he gets to his St George’s flag covered home.

Video shows how a Three Lions superfan has covered his home with dozens of St George’s flags.

Bricklayer Martin Baker, 50, has painted his driveway red and white in support of the England team who play Serbia in their first game of Euro 24 tonight (June 16). Martin said he’ll be watching the action at the pub with his friends and is feeling confident about the side’s prospects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When a picture of his house was posted on social media, some users criticised the decorations saying the St George’s flag was associated with racism.

Martin Baker pictured outside his St George's flag covered home. | KMG / SWNS

Martin, who lives in Thanington, Canterbury, said: “I’ve done this loads of times - every time the Euros or the World Cup is on all the flags go up. I love England and I went one step further this year and painted the driveway myself with the flag. The neighbours don’t seem to mind, and people are always stopping to take photos outside with all the flags.”