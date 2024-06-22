This video More videos

Watch as an archaeologist drills into the cave as a team works to discover the fabled ‘Lemminkäinen Temple’s’ treasure.

Amateur archaeologists hunting an undiscovered treasure trove said to be worth £15billion say they have discovered the first evidence it exists - an ancient axe.

The discovery of the axe is said to “very strongly support” the possibility that the fabled ‘Lemminkäinen Temple’, and the priceless hoard it is thought to contain, is real.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Scandinavian folklore, the Temple lies in the bowels of a Finnish cave near Helsinki and is home to generations of pagan riches. It is said to hold gemstones, gold, and rare antiquities with a conservative value of at least £15billion.

Axe head found at the supposed temple site in the Sibbosberg cave system close to the coastal resort of Gumbostrand, 20 miles east of Finland's capital, Helsinki. | Palamedes / SWNS

The cave’s entrance and limestone passageways are said to have been filled with mud and clay in the Middle Ages to protect the Temple from Christian crusaders.

Proof of its existence has been elusive, however a group of 12 “stony broke” friends could now be on the verge of hitting the jackpot after finding the axe head inside the mouth of the cave.

The tool is thought to be around 1,000 years old and its anatomy is said to “perfectly reflect the type of axes used by Vikings in that period of history”. The location the axe was found in is also said to lend “firm weight” to the notion that the cave was purposefully filled-in by hand and not by the natural build-up of silt over the centuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad