Fantastic 1950s archive footage shows crowds watching Yorkshire Coast lifeboat launch

By Jessica Martin
Published 24th Apr 2025, 18:23 BST
The RNLI archive footage shows a lifeboat being launched off the Yorkshire Coast, as the public - dressed smartly in waistcoats and flat caps - watch on.

Incredible video footage from the 1950s shows crowds of people watching the launch of a lifeboat in Redcar.

Posting the footage to X, the RNLI wrote: “This wonderful 1950s short film is from our archives.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Showing a crowd of people on the seafront watching the lifeboat launch at Redcar RNLI, it’s amazing to see our supporters were just as enthusiastic then as they are now.”

People watch a lifeboat launching in 1950s Redcar.People watch a lifeboat launching in 1950s Redcar.
People watch a lifeboat launching in 1950s Redcar. | RNLI

To sign up for the Mayday Mile, or to make a donation in support of the RNLI’s lifesavers, visit RNLI.org/supportMayday.

Whether you choose to walk, jog, hop or skip, a mile every day in May will help raise vital funds for RNLI lifesavers, so that they can continue to keep people safe at sea.

Have you got a video you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your footage will appear on our website.

Related topics:RNLIYorkshireMayday MileVideo

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice