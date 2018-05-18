Leeds Art University students showcased work at exhibition

TALENTED students from Leeds Art University displayed their work at an exhibition in the city.
More than 70 second year two BA Honours fine arts students showcased their work at the ‘TWO’ exhibition at the Wharf Chambers gallery space on Wharf Street in Leeds city centre.
The exhibition, which was open to the public, ran for three days earlier this month.
It featured paintings, sculptures, print work, photography , drawings and video work.
Students were on hand to discuss their work at the exhibition.
Leeds Arts University is the only specialist arts university in the north of England.
Henry Moore and Barbara Hepworth studied at the university.
Former students also include Marcus Harvey, Damien Hirst, Danny Sangra and Omar Kashoura.