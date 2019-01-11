Mona Hatoum wins The Hepworth Prize for Sculpture People’s Choice award

Mona Hatoum has won The Hepworth Prize for Sculpture People’s Choice award, drawing praise for her “profound” and “beautiful” work.

Members of the public have been voting for their favourite shortlisted artist with the Beirut-born artist coming out on top.

Hot Spot (Stand), one of the works by Mona Hatoum. (Photo: Simon Hulme).

The centrepiece of her contribution to the prize was her new sculpture Hot Spot, a pulsating neon red globe on a stand that depicts a world throbbing with conflict, with visitors to The Hepworth Wakefield describing her artwork as “visually captivating” and “incredibly moving”.

Though Ms Hatoum was born in Lebanon she has lived in London since 1975, and her work has been exhibited across Europe.

She was one of five British-based artists, along with Cerith Wyn Evans, Michael Dean, Phillip Lai and Magali Reus, shortlisted for The Hepworth Prize for Sculpture.

Mr Wyn Evans won the £30,000 biennial prize in November following an award ceremony at the city gallery.

The prize was launched to mark the fifth anniversary of The Hepworth and was designed to recognise the best of contemporary sculpture.

The first winner, three years ago, was Helen Marten, who went on to win the Turner Prize, helping to establish this as one of the most important art prizes in the country.

This year’s accompanying Hepworth Prize for Sculpture exhibition runs at the gallery until January 20.