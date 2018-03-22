The Hepworth Wakefield announces 2018 Sculpture Prize shortlist

The Hepworth Wakefield has announced the five artists vying for The Hepworth Prize for Sculpture 2018.

Launched two years ago, the inaugural winner was Helen Marten, who also went onto win the Turner Prize. Now Michael Dean, Mona Hatoum, Phillip Lai, Magali Reus and Cerith Wyn Evans will be hoping to follow in Marten’s footsteps and pick up a cheque for £30,000.

Magali Reus. Hwael (The Flat). Courtesty The Approach. London. Photo: Plastiques.

Simon Wallis, Director of The Hepworth Wakefield, said: “We successfully established The Hepworth Prize for Sculpture to encourage debate about what sculpture is by exploring it in its broadest definition. I’m delighted that this shortlist continues the strengths of the inaugural Hepworth Prize for Sculpture in representing artists at different yet pivotal stages in their careers. The artists selected this year will again present a broad spectrum of experiences and concerns in their work. It will be a highly engaging and memorable exhibition by some of the key sculptors now working in the UK.”

The £30,000 biennial award recognises a British or UK-based artist of any age, at any stage in their career, who has made a significant contribution to the development of contemporary sculpture.

The finalists will present their work in an exhibition at The Hepworth Wakefield, which opens on October 26. The winner of the second Hepworth Prize for Sculpture will be announced at an awards dinner in November.

Cerith Wyn Evans. Tate Britain, Duveens Commission, March 2017. Picture Joe Humphrys.

Michael Dean. Herald St , London. Supportico Lopez, Berlin and Mendes Wood. Sao Paulo. Photo Henning Rogge.