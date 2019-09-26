As The Last King of Scotland opens at Sheffield Theatres we talk to actor Tobi Bamtefa about playing Idi Amin

At the risk of sounding irreverent, there is a big job for an actor cast as the lead in The Last King of Scotland because of two of the people’s footsteps in which he follows: Idi Amin’s and Forest Whitaker’s.

The Giles Foden novel was translated for the screen where it starred James McAvoy and Whitaker.

Tobi Bamtefa who plays Idi Amin, in rehearsals for The Last King of Scotland.

McAvoy plays a young Scottish doctor who travels to Uganda and encounters the country’s self-declared president Idi Amin, played by Whitaker. The film features a colossal couple of actors taking on the roles and BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations followed, with Whitaker winning an Oscar for his part.

It means the world premiere of the stage version in Sheffield this week will see a serious amount of pressure bearing down on the shoulders of Tobi Bamtefa, the young actor who follows the Oscar-winning actor in portraying one of the most fascinating, mercurial and brutal political leaders the world saw in the last century.

I write ‘young’ not to patronise, but because Bamtefa is decades younger than the man he is going to portray on stage. The age disparity is another reason to be a little surprised at the way he is coping with the pressure: pretty well.

“When I first got the audition I thought my agent was joking. When I got to the audition I thought ‘I have to get this off my chest’ so I said to the director ‘he is much older than I am in the play’,” says Bamtefa.

It’s a bold move, to point out one of the glaring things that might make you unsuitable for a role in an audition.

“The thing is, it’s about how you embody someone of Idi Amin’s age, how you embody the gravitas physically that he had. It’s about using your voice and the cadence and mannerisms you use.”

The work he did earned him a recall. “The thing was, even when I got the recall, I wasn’t really expecting to get the role, so it made me really relaxed and that meant I was making bold decisions.

“I got the call a couple of days later telling me I had the role. I don’t mind admitting that I cried.”

It is one heck of a role. Published in 1998, the novel The Last King of Scotland by Giles Foden tells the story of the rise of the Ugandan president Idid Amin and his reign as dictator from 1971 to 1979. The book interweaves historical fact with fiction, telling the story from the point of view of a fictional doctor invented by Foden.

The book won a boatload of awards, including the Whitbread First Novel Award, meaning an adaptation of sorts was always

on the cards. It took eight years, but in 2006 the film arrived with McAvoy and Whitaker taking on the roles real and invented.

The brutality of Amin is laid bare in the film, the story of the Scottish doctor, Nicholas Garrigan, who has flown to Uganda in the hope of doing some good, and becoming wrapped up in the dictator’s brutality told through their personal relationship.

Another dozen years on and the story has been adapted for the stage by the highly regarded teacher and playwright Steve Waters.

One of the key aspects of the story is the relationship between Amin and the doctor Garrigan. Game of Thrones alumni Daniel Portman plays Garrigan in the stage version.

“We met at the auditions and got on straight away,” says Bamtefa. “At the time I thought even if I didn’t get the role, I’d made a friend.”

It’s not the first time Bamtefa has been involved in a screen-to-stage adaptation: a couple of years ago he appeared alongside Bryan Cranston in the National Theatre’s production of Network.

“I got to watch up close how he is in the rehearsal room, how he talks to everybody. I loved observing him and learnt so much just from being around him.

“I asked him for advice about auditions and he told me that my job as an actor is to create a compelling character. Nothing else is my problem, it’s someone else’s.”

The advice obviously worked and Bamtefa can rest assured that some of the work is already done with the source material, that is to say the man himself, is a compelling character.

Although Bamtefa saw the film when it came out, he hasn’t watched it for a number of years, but he has been watching footage of Amin.

“At the end of the day, I can’t inhabit Idi Amin, but I can try to capture the essence of him to portray him on stage. I’ve been watching interviews of him and his speeches, just to see how he holds himself in a room or in a crowd and watching how people around him hold him in such reverence.

“He was, strange it seems to see, somebody who a lot of people liked. People are very at ease around him, he is ebullient and amiable and you can see how he was able to get people to do the things he wanted them to.

“He was like that – until he wasn’t. There is this real duality to him and there always feels like there is the threat of violence. It’s a fascinating thing to study and then capture on stage.”

So, a mammoth task, following an actor as great as Whitaker and playing a man as horrifyingly complex as Amin.

“Oh, thanks for that,” says Bamtefa. “I know it’s a big thing, but this is what I trained for and pray for. I’m just grateful to have the chance to take on this challenge.”

The Last King of Scotland, based on the novel by Giles Foden, adapted by Steve Waters, Sheffield Crucible, opens tonight and runs until October 19.

