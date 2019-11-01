Ask Bargain Hunt and Cash In the Attic star David Harper anything during Yorkshire tour dates

A television presenter known for his appearances on antiques shows is bringing his live Q&A tour to Yorkshire.

David Harper, who has appeared on programmes such as Bargain Hunt, The Antiques Road Trip, Flog It!, Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is, For What It’s Worth and Cash In The Attic, has a series of dates in the region organised for his Unexpected Tales show.

During the performances, audience members can ask him "anything they like" and he answers questions about calamitous celebrity meetings and TV appearances in as much detail as he dares.

The 52-year-old, who lives in the Teesdale market town Barnard Castle, stops by the Victoria Hall in Settle on November 10, before heading to the Forum Theatre in Northallerton on December 8, Pocklington Art Centre on January 22 and Ilkley Playhouse on January 26.

He said: "It's me and a stage and an audience. No props, no big screens.

"There is nothing stranger or funner than real people and real things that happen.

"They [the audience] can ask about anything. You can be shocked at some of the stuff that they ask me. I have to dig myself out of holes.

"The questions get funnier as the night goes on."

He added: "I will give as much information as I dare. Sometimes I come off stage and think, oh my God, why did I say that?"

Some of his shows also feature auctions and giveaways, depending on how the evening pans out.

Mr Harper, who is also an artist and says he follows a "say yes" motto, decided to do the show after developing a love of after-dinner speaking.

His broadcasting career had began in 1999 when he was asked to take part in a local BBC live radio phone-in to talk about antiques and his experiences in the business.

In 2003, he began valuing antiques behind the camera for shows like Cash In the Attic and two years later started presenting for various shows.

He is the father of London-based singer-songwriter Hetti Harper, whose stage name is Tiffany Twisted.

Summing up his live shows, Mr Harper said: "I do think of it as a proper old-fashioned theatre night out. It's just a person and an audience."

For more information about the show, visit www.david-harper.co.uk