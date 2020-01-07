BAFTA nominations 2020: full list of nominations for the EE British Academy Film Awards

The nominations for this year's BAFTA film awards have been announced, with super-villain origins story Joker picking up the most nods with 11.
The film - which charts the transformation of a failed stand-up comedian into the iconic nemesis of Batman - picked up 11 nominations, including in the Best Film and Leading Actor categories.
Other films to pick up an armful of nominations include Martin Scorsese's gangster epic The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino's revisionist Tinseltown love letter Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which both received 10 nominations.
Sir Sam Mendes' one-shot war movie 1917 picked up nine, and Taika Waititi's Hitler-centric comedy Jojo Rabbit received six.
As has become commonplace in recent years, the announcement of the BAFTA nominees was followed by mass criticism over its lack of diversity; all five of the awards Leading Actor nominees are white.
Joaquin Phoenix is the favourite for Best Actor for his role in Joker, while also nominated in the category are Taron Egerton, who played Sir Elton John in Rocketman, as well as Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Adam Driver for Marriage Story, and Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes.
No females have been given the nod in the Best Director category - the seventh year in a row that no female directors have been nominated.
Greta Gerwig could have received a nomination for her work on Little Women, a film that was nominated for both Leading and Supporting Actress.
Instead, the nominees consist of Bong Joon-ho for Parasite, Sam Mendes for 1917, Todd Phillips for Joker, Martin Scorsese for The Irishman, and Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Margot Robbie has double the chance of taking home a Best Supporting Actress Role this year, having been nominated twice for both her role as Kayla Pospisil in Bombshell, and her portrayal of Sharon Tate in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as Sharon Tate.
Scarlett Johansson also goes up against her self, although in separate categories; she is nominated for both Best Actress (Marriage Story) and Best Supporting Actress (Jojo Rabbit).
The BAFTA film nominations in full:
Best Film
1917 – Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes and Jayne-Ann Tenggren
The Irishman – Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Martin Scorsese and Emma Tillinger Koskoff
Joker – Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, and Emma Tillinger Koskoff
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh and Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon-ho and Kwak Sin-ae
Best Director
Bong Joon-ho – Parasite
Sam Mendes – 1917
Todd Phillips – Joker
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as Rick Dalton
Adam Driver – Marriage Story as Charlie Barber
Taron Egerton – Rocketman as Elton John / Reginald Dwight
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker as Arthur Fleck / Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes as Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose as Rose-Lynn Harlan
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story as Nicole Barber
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women as Josephine "Jo" March
Charlize Theron – Bombshell as Megyn Kelly
Renée Zellweger – Judy as Judy Garland
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood as Fred Rogers
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes as Pope Benedict XVI
Al Pacino – The Irishman as Jimmy Hoffa
Joe Pesci – The Irishman as Russell Bufalino
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as Cliff Booth
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Laura Dern – Marriage Story as Nora Fanshaw
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit as Rosie Betzler
Florence Pugh – Little Women as Amy March
Margot Robbie – Bombshell as Kayla Pospisil
Margot Robbie – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as Sharon Tate
Best Original Screenplay
Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins and Katie Silberman – Booksmart
Han Jin-won and Bong Joon-ho – Parasite
Rian Johnson – Knives Out
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Bait – Mark Jenkin (writer/director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (producers)
For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab (director/producer), Edward Watts (director)
Maiden – Alex Holmes (director)
Only You – Harry Wootliff (writer/director)
Retablo – Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (writer/director)
Film Not in the English Language
The Farewell
For Sama
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Best Documentary
American Factory
Apollo 11
Diego Maradona
For Sama
The Great Hack
Best Animated Film
Frozen II
Klaus
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Toy Story 4
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman - Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Little Women – Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes – Anthony Mccarten
Best Score
1917
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Casting
Joker
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The Two Popes
Best Cinematography
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Le Mans ’66
The Lighthouse
Best Editing
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Le Mans ’66
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Production Design
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Judy
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Make up & Hair
1917
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Rocketman
Best Sound
1917
Joker
Le Mans ’66
Rocketman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Special Visual Effects
1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalker
Best British Short Animation
Granddad Was a Romantic
In Her Boots
The Magic Boat
Best British Short Film
Azaar
Goldfish
Kamali
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
The Trap
EE Rising Star Award (Voted for by the Public)
Awkwafina
Jack Lowden
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr
Micheal Ward
BAFTA Fellowship
Kathleen Kennedy
When are the winners announced?
The 73rd BAFTA film awards will be held on Sunday 2 February 2020 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, and will be hosted by Graham Norton.