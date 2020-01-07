BAFTA nominations 2020: full list of nominations for the EE British Academy Film Awards

The nominations for this year's BAFTA film awards have been announced, with super-villain origins story Joker picking up the most nods with 11.

The film - which charts the transformation of a failed stand-up comedian into the iconic nemesis of Batman - picked up 11 nominations, including in the Best Film and Leading Actor categories.

Other films to pick up an armful of nominations include Martin Scorsese's gangster epic The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino's revisionist Tinseltown love letter Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which both received 10 nominations.

Sir Sam Mendes' one-shot war movie 1917 picked up nine, and Taika Waititi's Hitler-centric comedy Jojo Rabbit received six.

As has become commonplace in recent years, the announcement of the BAFTA nominees was followed by mass criticism over its lack of diversity; all five of the awards Leading Actor nominees are white.

Joaquin Phoenix is the favourite for Best Actor for his role in Joker, while also nominated in the category are Taron Egerton, who played Sir Elton John in Rocketman, as well as Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Adam Driver for Marriage Story, and Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes.

No females have been given the nod in the Best Director category - the seventh year in a row that no female directors have been nominated.

Greta Gerwig could have received a nomination for her work on Little Women, a film that was nominated for both Leading and Supporting Actress.

Instead, the nominees consist of Bong Joon-ho for Parasite, Sam Mendes for 1917, Todd Phillips for Joker, Martin Scorsese for The Irishman, and Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Margot Robbie has double the chance of taking home a Best Supporting Actress Role this year, having been nominated twice for both her role as Kayla Pospisil in Bombshell, and her portrayal of Sharon Tate in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as Sharon Tate.

Scarlett Johansson also goes up against her self, although in separate categories; she is nominated for both Best Actress (Marriage Story) and Best Supporting Actress (Jojo Rabbit).

The BAFTA film nominations in full:

Best Film

1917 – Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes and Jayne-Ann Tenggren

The Irishman – Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Martin Scorsese and Emma Tillinger Koskoff

Joker – Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, and Emma Tillinger Koskoff

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh and Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Bong Joon-ho and Kwak Sin-ae

Best Director

Bong Joon-ho – Parasite

Sam Mendes – 1917

Todd Phillips – Joker

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as Rick Dalton

Adam Driver – Marriage Story as Charlie Barber

Taron Egerton – Rocketman as Elton John / Reginald Dwight

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker as Arthur Fleck / Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes as Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose as Rose-Lynn Harlan

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story as Nicole Barber

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women as Josephine "Jo" March

Charlize Theron – Bombshell as Megyn Kelly

Renée Zellweger – Judy as Judy Garland

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood as Fred Rogers

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes as Pope Benedict XVI

Al Pacino – The Irishman as Jimmy Hoffa

Joe Pesci – The Irishman as Russell Bufalino

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as Cliff Booth

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Laura Dern – Marriage Story as Nora Fanshaw

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit as Rosie Betzler

Florence Pugh – Little Women as Amy March

Margot Robbie – Bombshell as Kayla Pospisil

Margot Robbie – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as Sharon Tate

Best Original Screenplay

Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story

Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins and Katie Silberman – Booksmart

Han Jin-won and Bong Joon-ho – Parasite

Rian Johnson – Knives Out

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Bait – Mark Jenkin (writer/director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (producers)

For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab (director/producer), Edward Watts (director)

Maiden – Alex Holmes (director)

Only You – Harry Wootliff (writer/director)

Retablo – Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (writer/director)

Film Not in the English Language

The Farewell

For Sama

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Documentary

American Factory

Apollo 11

Diego Maradona

For Sama

The Great Hack

Best Animated Film

Frozen II

Klaus

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Toy Story 4

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman - Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi

Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

Little Women – Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes – Anthony Mccarten

Best Score

1917

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Casting

Joker

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Personal History of David Copperfield

The Two Popes

Best Cinematography

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Le Mans ’66

The Lighthouse

Best Editing

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Le Mans ’66

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Production Design

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Judy

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Make up & Hair

1917

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Rocketman

Best Sound

1917

Joker

Le Mans ’66

Rocketman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Special Visual Effects

1917

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalker

Best British Short Animation

Granddad Was a Romantic

In Her Boots

The Magic Boat

Best British Short Film

Azaar

Goldfish

Kamali

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

The Trap

EE Rising Star Award (Voted for by the Public)

Awkwafina

Jack Lowden

Kaitlyn Dever

Kelvin Harrison Jr

Micheal Ward

BAFTA Fellowship

Kathleen Kennedy

When are the winners announced?

The 73rd BAFTA film awards will be held on Sunday 2 February 2020 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, and will be hosted by Graham Norton.