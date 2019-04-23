Bingley Music Live to take a year out

Bingley Music Live is not to take place in 2019 organisers today confirmed.

The three-day music event has been a popular fixture on the festival scene in recent years, growing from humble beginnings when Bradford Council held the first concert in Myrtle Park, Bingley to promote its green spaces.

Last year the event ran at a loss prompting the authority to take a year out in 2019.

The fallow year will give the land, local population and the organisers a break whilst exploring different operating models which would limit the future financial risk to the council. This would include the potential to work with partners to stage the event.

READ MORE: 26 stunning pictures of Yorkshire that prove it's a great place to live

The council-run festival has played host to many great established bands and acts, as well as championing the latest up and coming artists.

It includes an annual emerging talents battle of the bands competition, giving local bands the opportunity to play on the same stage as the headliners. The popular event has grown to attract around 15,000 people to the market town on each of the three days.

Steve Hartley, Strategic Director of Place at Bradford Council, said: “Unfortunately we have had to take the difficult decision to take a year out of Bingley Music Live this year. It is not a decision that we have taken lightly, but we feel that we need to take a year out to take stock of the event’s organisation. In these difficult financial times for councils up and down the country, we cannot afford to lose money on the event.

“We care about Bingley and know the event will be missed by the many people who have grown to enjoy it. We’re also aware that Bingley Music Live has been a boost for the town’s economy and we’ll work with local Bingley organisations to look at what else we might be able to do in the area this year. With this in mind we have decided to give £20,000 to Bingley Chamber of Trade to run events in the town this year to support the local economy.

“While there will not be a Bingley Music Live in 2019 there are still lots of great events across the district this year including the Dragonboat Festival at Saltaire in June, Bradford Festival in July and the UCI cycling world championships at the end of September."

He added: "Taking a year out will allow for the delivery in 2020 of a well-planned, sustainable festival that provides a great experience for visitors to and residents of the district.”