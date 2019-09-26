Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture bid officially launches as leaders say 'we need to change the narrative'

Bradford's vision of becoming the UK City of Culture in 2025 will be laid out at as community leaders officially launch its bid today - aiming to "change the narrative" of the district.

The Kala Sangam Arts Centre will host an event between 8.30am and 9.30am, during which city filmmaker Jack King's new short - titled We Are All Bradford - will premiere.

Coun Susan Hinchliffe. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Chaired by Bradford-born BBC journalist Sabbiyah Pervez, the launch event is expected to attract 100 community and cultural leaders from across the district and will be live-streamed on the Bradford 2025 Facebook page.

The bid's interim chairwoman, Mary Dowson, from Bradford Community Broadcasting, said the effort "will be all about pride and resilience, innovation and creativity, and the stories of a city that is beyond definitions of diversity.

"We need to change the narrative about Bradford and challenge perceptions of a city that has laid the foundations for modern society in Britain.

"Bradford is four times the size of previous title holder Derry and twice the size of Hull, yet it has some of the lowest levels of cultural engagement in in the UK. The title would make a real difference to cultural opportunity for our communities.”

Attendees will hear about bid partners including Bradford Metropolitan District Council and the University of Bradford.

The university's vice chancellor Shirley Congdon said: “Bradford has a very strong cultural heritage and we are excited to play a role in showcasing this to the world.”

Mr King's film is the first commission by Bradford 2025 and features more than 70 local people and artists from across the area.

It showcases culture in the city, including the young activists of Speakers Corner and poet Kirsty Taylor. It also features Shipley-based photographer Tim Smith, Punjabi Roots Academy, the Cathedral Choir and Bradford City Women’s Football Club, as well as Bradford Modified Car Club.

The film also will be screened at the South Bank Centre, London, later the same day at an event hosted by Bradford’s Economic Partnership, for an invited audience of cultural and business leaders including Lynette Huntley, chief of staff Channel 4, ITV chairman Sir Peter Bazalgette and Lister Mills developer Tom Bloxham of Urban Splash.

The council has agreed to pledge £400,000 of support towards the bid as part of a £1.4m package for other cultural investment in "repositioning" culture in the city. The investment will support staffing, marketing and an advanced programme of activity with an ambition to engage the whole city and district behind the bid.

Councillor Susan Hinchcliffe, leader of Bradford Council, said: “Our success in attracting over £3m Arts Council England funding for Creative People and Places and a performing arts hub, led by Theatre in the Mill, has laid strong foundations for making a bid. This will be a district wide bid with social and economic benefits for the whole of Bradford.”

The bid will be supported by a steering group which includes Kamran Rashid of 30 Chapel Street, artist Nabeelah Hafeez, creative director of Kala Sangam, Alex Croft and director of Impressions Gallery, Anne McNeill.

Dave Baldwin, chairman of the Bradford Economic Partnership, will also join the initial steering group along with Syima Aslam, director of the Bradford Literature Festival.

Hull was City of Culture in 2017, attracting investment of £228 million, according to the city’s university - while Coventry will hold the title in 2021 and has already fetched more than £36million in external revenue and capital funding, said Bradford Council reports.

Bradford hoped to get the separate European Capital of Culture title in 2008, but did not make the final six, with Liverpool eventually hosting that year.