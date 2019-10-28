Bradford live music venue up for sale

Bradford’s Wireless Bar, known for its live music nights, is on the market – and it sounds like good news for whoever takes it over.

The hugely popular bar in the heart of the city’s lively North Parade – known for its independent bars, restaurants and shops – has notched up dozens of five star users’ reviews for its beer selection and good vibes.

And its live music nights have also provided so popular, that it’s once again in the running for a coveted Yorkshire Gig Guide Award for its Open Mic nights.