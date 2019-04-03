Damien Hirst sculptures will be displayed in Leeds city centre this summer - here is where you can see them

One of Leeds' most famous faces Damien Hirst is coming home this summer as several of his pieces will go on exhibition.

But you might want to give this one a miss if you're squeamish.

Damien Hirsts Hymn as installed at the Tate Modern, 2012. Photographed by Prudence Cuming Associates Damien Hirst and Science Ltd.

Three of Hirst's works, including a sheep suspended in formaldehyde, will be on display in the city centre as part of the Yorkshire Sculpture International Festival.

Meanwhile, a further four are to be displayed down the road at Yorkshire Sculpture Park in Wakefield.

It will be the first time Hirst's work has been displayed in the city since his first solo exhibition in the county, 'Artist Rooms', back in 2011.

Two of the sculptures heading to Leeds will be on display outdoors in the city centre, while his Black Sheep With Golden Horns will be exhibited at Leeds Art Gallery on The Headrow.

Damien Hirst, Myth, 2010. Photographed by Prudence Cuming Associates Damien Hirst and Science Ltd.

Anatomy of an Angel (2008) will be displayed in the Victoria Quarter. The classical-style marble sculpture depicts a cherubic angel with her internal organs exposed.

Continuing in the anatomical theme, a giant bronze sculpture of a children's model of a human torso cross-section entitled Hymn (1999–2005) will also be on display in a prominent city centre location although details of where exactly are yet to be released.

Sculptures heading to West Yorkshire also include Charity (2002–2003), Myth (2010), The Hat Makes the Man (2004–2007), and The Virgin Mother (2005–2006), all of which will be on display at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park's newly-revived 18th century deer park.

The Virgin Mother is a ten metre-high cross section of a pregnant woman and will stand by the backdrop of the Lower Lake, while Charity, which is of a young girl clutching a Scope collection box like those commonly seen on British high streets in the 1960s and 70s, will be on display by the recently-opened Weston Building.

Also outside The Weston, Myth presents a white unicorn with half of its skin flayed to reveal vibrant red, pink and yellow musculature and tissues.

Damien Hirst grew up in Leeds and attended school at Allerton Grange High School. He studied at Leeds College of Art, then known as the Jacob Kramer College, in the early 1980s and now belongs to what is known as the Young British Artists movement.

The exhibition opens at YSP on Saturday, April 13 and in Leeds City centre on Saturday, June 22 and both will run until Sunday, September 29.