Popular Leeds Chinese restaurant launches innovative winter menu for Christmas season

Christmas has arrived early at Leeds' popular Chinese restaurant Tattu, as the eatery unveils its delicious new menus for the winter season.

The selection of seasonal menus will be launched on Monday 1 October 2018, and will feature 15 new dishes to be available across the winter à la carte, Dim Sum Lunch and Taste of Tattu menus.

The seasonal menus will be launched on Monday 1 October 2018 and are priced from 40 per person

Innovative cuisine

The winter offering will see the modern restaurant showcasing its most innovative cuisine to date, with an array of small plates, hearty mains and decadent desserts for diners to indulge in.

Among the new small plates additions will be chilli and sesame roasted scallops with Chinese sausage, crushed edamame and mint, drunken chicken wings served with sweet soy and yuzu aioli, and sticky red prawns served on crispy rice with chilli bean, honey and ginger.

Tasty mains include wild mushroom and truffle baby chicken with lotus root, teriyaki and crispy skin, and a white miso salmon served with pickled ginger, red onion and caramelised lime.

And for those with a sweet tooth, there's a show-stopping semifroddo-style white chocolate igloo to indulge in, served with blood orange, vanilla biscuit and coconut snow.

There's also a striking twist on a warm apple crumble, served with Asian pear and green apple, almond and pink custard, created by Tattu's pastry chef Sobia Ali.

A shared dining experience

The seasonal fare encapsulates Tattu's unique take on modern Chinese cuisine and has been developed by the restaurant's critically-acclaimed executive chef, Andrew Lassetter, who worked closely with the kitchen teams to deliver inspired and adventurous new additions for the winter season and beyond.

With Christmas approaching, Tattu will be rolling out its festive sharing menus once again featuring a delicious a selection of its most popular and innovative dishes that break from tradition, offering diners a unique, collective dining experience.

A new Taste of Tattu lunch menu will also launch, comprising a range of both new and signature dishes, including its crispy duck rolls and chilli salt baby squid.

When it available and how much does it cost?

The new winter menus will officially launch on Monday 1 October 2018.

The menus are priced from £40 per person and are available to view online.

Diners can choose either two or three courses, priced at £23 or £28 respectively.

The Taste of Tattu menu is available from 12pm - 3pm daily, and until 5pm on Fridays.