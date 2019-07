The 39th Kirkstall Festival took place this weekend and thousands flocked to Kirkstall Abbey to enjoy the day.

This year's free event had a 'Kirkstall On T' Farm' theme and featured live music, a fairground, horse rides and plenty of entertainment. Here are some great photographs from across the day:

It was the 39th Kirkstall Festival this year.

It is held in the grounds of Kirkstall Abbey.

There was a Battle of the Bands competition.

There were lots of activities to choose from - including bike riding.

And horse rides.

There was also the chance to try out the climbing wall.

The Leeds Folk Fiddle Group performing.

There were plenty of activities for children to enjoy.

Families had a blast riding on the bikes.