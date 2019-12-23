Bradford's National Science and Media Museum reveals 2020 programme

The National Science and Media Museum in Bradford has announced its programme for 2020.

Firstly, the Yorkshire Games Festival will return to the city for its fourth outing between February 5 and 9.

The National Science and Media Museum. Picture: Tony Johnson.

The five-day event is aimed at developers, gamers and families, offering a wide variety of events and activities.

Among those leading the line-up next year is famed indie developer Mike Bithell of Bithell Games.

Then there will be a CBBC Games Half Term between February 15 to 23.

Youngsters can try out coding workshops with the BBC Education team, discover the skills needed to get their foot in the door of the video games industry, or get a feel for how user testing helps to perfect the development of CBBC’s most popular games.

Toni Booth and Professor Ian Christie, with a 1906 Reliance Animatograph Patent Projector by Robert Paul, part of the continuing exhibition. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Visitors can also enjoy open play zones previewing the latest CBBC game releases from Danger Mouse, The Worst Witch and The Next Step, or relax with one of the CBeebies apps with games, stories and creative tools.

The Forgotten Showman: How Robert Paul Invented British Cinema continues to run until March 29.

This year marks the 150th anniversary of the birth of technological pioneer Paul, known for building the first commercially successful film equipment in Britain in the 1890s, which led to the start of a new national industry and a number of film firsts.

As spring gets under way, the museum's Sound Season starts.

It will combine two temporary exhibitions between April to January 2021.

The season opens with its first exhibition at the end of April exploring the museum’s growing collection of sound objects, including the Fairlight CMI, popular with musicians in the 1980s.

Visitors can uncover the scientific principles of sound, including the origin and behaviour of sound waves and how they interact with different materials and spaces, the biology and psychology of hearing and perception, and how an understanding of the physical properties of this invisible phenomenon can be manipulated and synthesised by musicians, engineers and scientists.

A second family-focused interactive exhibition will open in July, uncovering how sound is central to people's everyday lives, from helping us to judge distance, size and space, to bringing people entertainment in music, television and more.

Families will be able to journey through the science and sensations of sound, learning how sound waves are made and move through the world, how sound helps people to understand the environment around them and how to manipulate and play with sound.

Bradford Science Festival takes place between July 9 and 12.

The festival, organised by the museum in partnership with the Broadway Shopping Centre, Bradford Council and the University of Bradford, will take place around the city centre.

The free family weekend offers hands-on discovery, exploration and fun activities, as well as information about career and education opportunities in and around Bradford. The full programme will be announced later next year.

Finally, Widescreen Weekend is due to take place in October, which welcomes film lovers from around the world to its showcase of big and bold cinema, featuring blockbusters, classics, rarities and special guests.

The celebration of the past, present and future of cinema is made possible by the museum’s rare facilities, which include the only publicly accessible Cinerama screen outside the USA.